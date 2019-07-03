Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Diversified Holdings    CODI

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS

(CODI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is payable on July 25, 2019 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of July 18, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from and including April 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2019. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from and including April 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2019. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2019.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

  • The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);
  • The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);
  • The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);
  • The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

  • The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);
  • The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);
  • The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems (The Sterno Group); and
  • The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Ryan J. Faulkingham
Chief Financial Officer
203.221.1703
ryan@compassequity.com		Investor Relations and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDIN
01:26pCOMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01:16pCompass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Co..
GL
07/01COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asset..
AQ
07/01Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth
GL
06/25COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06/12Compass Diversified Holdings to Host Investor and Analyst Event on June 25, ..
GL
06/06Compass Diversified Holdings to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conf..
GL
05/29COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/09COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other..
AQ
05/09COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Announces Sale of Clean Earth
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 656 M
EBIT 2019 123 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,53%
P/E ratio 2019 8,64x
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 1 146 M
Chart COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Compass Diversified Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,5  $
Last Close Price 19,1  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elias J. Sabo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Sean Day Chairman
Ryan J. Faulkingham CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James J. Bottiglieri Director
Harold S. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.65%1 146
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC28.99%434
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION8.64%365
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP31.68%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.01%189
STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP12.38%142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About