Compass Diversified Holdings to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

11/27/2019 | 04:16pm EST

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of CODI, and Ryan Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be broadcast via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, https://www.compassequity.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

  • The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);
  • The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);
  • The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);
  • The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);
  • The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OEM components (Foam Fabricators);
  • The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);
  • The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems (The Sterno Group); and
  • The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018, as retrospectively revised and recast through the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Ryan J. Faulkingham
Chief Financial Officer
203.221.1703
ryan@compassequity.com		Investor Relations and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
