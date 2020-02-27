Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Compass Gold Corporation    CVB   CA20451T4054

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION

(CVB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Gold : Drilling at Farabakoura and Kabangoué Supports Continuity of Gold-Bearing Structures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:46am EST

Preparing to Drill Four New Targets

Toronto, Ontario, February 17, 2020 -Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the latest exploration drilling at the Farabakoura and Kabangoué prospects, located on the Company's Sikasso Property in Southern Mali (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Drilling at Farabakoura (8 RC holes, 1,174 m) extended continuity of gold mineralization in east-west trending structures along strike and at depth
  • Best interval was 2 m @ 7.13 g/t Au, within 13 m @ 1.67 g/t Au (from 19 m)
  • Drilling at Kabangoué North (5 RC holes, 750 m) intersected several zones of mineralization, including 8 m @ 0.67 g/t Au (from 21 m)
  • Kabangoué South (3 RC holes, 450 m) intersected a narrow interval of gold mineralization (1 m @ 0.23 g/t Au, from 73 m) in an area of artisanal workings that contained grab samples assaying 25.4 g/t Au
  • Immediately commencing 2,000 m air core drill program on four new geochemical targets with artisanal mining workings on the Sankarani and Kourou permits

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, 'We continue to intercept significant gold mineralization at Farabakoura, where we have drilled less than half of the area covered by artisanal gold workings. We are also advancing our understanding of the complex nature of gold mineralization there, and we are particularly encouraged by the evidence from our drilling that there have been multiple mineralization events on this prospect. Based on the technical data, we have identified nine more targets on the Farabakoura Trend, each and every one of which needs to be drill-tested.'

He added, 'Our initial drilling at Kabangoué North also encountered promising gold mineralization associated with an area that has been worked by artisanal miners. One-kilometre further south, at Kabangoue South, we are working to identify the bedrock source of gold-bearing quartz veins that contain up to 25.4 g/t Au recovered from the artisanal workings in 2012.'

Technical Director, Dr. Sandy Archibald noted, 'Over the last 14-months we have accumulated a great deal of geological, geochemical and geophysical information on the numerous prospects along the 15-km long Farabakoura Trend. While the drilling takes place on geochemical targets on three of Compass's other permit areas, we will be appraising the extensive drilling data, conducting a comprehensive structural synthesis, and completing our outstanding geophysical surveys across Farabakoura in order to further understand how these multiple mineralized zones fit together. This will help us to continue to effectively explore the Farabakoura Trend when we begin the next phase of drilling there in April.

Click here for full release

Disclaimer

Compass Gold Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION
12:46aCOMPASS GOLD : Drilling at Farabakoura and Kabangoué Supports Continuity of Gold..
PU
02/25COMPASS GOLD : High-Grade Gold Intercepted at Boumban Central Prospect on the Fa..
AQ
02/24COMPASS GOLD : High-Grade Gold Intercepted at Boumban Central Prospect on the Fa..
AQ
02/18COMPASS GOLD : Drilling at Farabakoura and Kabangoue Supports Continuity of Gold..
AQ
02/17COMPASS GOLD : Drilling at Farabakoura and Kabangoué Supports Continuity of Gold..
AQ
01/15COMPASS GOLD : Latest Drilling in Southern Mali Intercepts More Gold Mineralizat..
AQ
01/14COMPASS GOLD : Latest Drilling In Southern Mali Intercepts More Gold Mineralizat..
AQ
2019COMPASS GOLD : Provides Update on Drilling at Sikasso Property in Southern Mali
AQ
2019MALI GOLD EXPLORATION PTY : Compass Gold Corp. - Field Work Starts on Farabakour..
AQ
2019MALI GOLD EXPLORATION PTY : Compass Gold to Raise $5,500,000 in Over-Subscribed ..
PU
More news
Chart COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Compass Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Larry E. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gilbert Henderson Chairman
Louis Robert Nagy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandy M. Archibald Technical Director
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION-50.00%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.69%39 685
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.12%37 799
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 915
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.14.04%15 070
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.60%14 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group