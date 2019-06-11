Compass : British caterer Compass to acquire Fazer Food Services
06/11/2019 | 02:34am EDT
(Reuters) - British caterer Compass Group said on Tuesday it signed a deal with family-owned fast-moving consumer goods firm Fazer Group to acquire its catering business Fazer Food Services for an enterprise value of about 475 million euros (£423.9 million).
Based out of the Nordic region, Fazer Food Services has operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the company said.
