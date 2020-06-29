Compass : Conference Call

Compass Group PLC will release its Q3 Trading Update onThursday, 30 July 2020.
An analyst and investor conference call will take place on the day at8.30am(UK time).
Participant dial in numbers:
UK Toll Number: +44 (0) 330 336 9411
UK Toll-Free Number: 0800 279 7204
US Toll Number: +1 929 477 0402
US Toll-Free Number: +1 888 204 4368
Pin number: 4156257
Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.
You will be asked for your Name and Company Name and then be transferred into the waiting area until the call begins.
Replay dial in number (available until 6 August):
UK Toll Number: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
UK Toll-Free Number: 0 808 101 1153
US Toll Number: +1 719 457 0820
US Toll-Free Number: +1 888 203 1112
Pin number: 4156257
Compass Group PLCwww.compass-group.com
Disclaimer
Compass Group plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:06 UTC