Compass : Conference Call

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Compass Group PLC will release its Q3 Trading Update onThursday, 30 July 2020.

An analyst and investor conference call will take place on the day at8.30am(UK time).

Participant dial in numbers:

UK Toll Number: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

UK Toll-Free Number: 0800 279 7204

US Toll Number: +1 929 477 0402

US Toll-Free Number: +1 888 204 4368

Pin number: 4156257

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

You will be asked for your Name and Company Name and then be transferred into the waiting area until the call begins.

Replay dial in number (available until 6 August):

UK Toll Number: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

UK Toll-Free Number: 0 808 101 1153

US Toll Number: +1 719 457 0820

US Toll-Free Number: +1 888 203 1112

Pin number: 4156257

Compass Group PLCwww.compass-group.com

Disclaimer

Compass Group plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:06 UTC
