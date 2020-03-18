Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
Compass : Coronavirus could impact Sodexo's annual revenue by $2.2 billion

03/18/2020 | 03:14am EDT
The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday suspended its annual forecast and said the coronavirus pandemic could impact its annual sales by 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) (1.82 billion pounds).

The warning came even as the company's first-half performance was currently in line with forecasts, despite including a drop in revenue in China and Italy due to the virus outbreak.

"We are currently running a full bottom-up forecast exercise based on closures and revised traffic estimates and will provide an update on April 9th along with our H1 results. Currently, early estimates, given the many moving parts, could be for an impact of around 2 billion euro on annual revenues," Sodexo said.

Sodexo, alongside British company Compass, ranks among the world's largest catering groups. Its clients range from the Royal Ascot Racecourse to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Based on the last few weeks' observations in China, Italy, France and the United States, Sodexo said that for each 100 million euros of lost revenue, the impact on underlying operating profit was for a decline of around 30%, depending on the country and the segment of the business affected.

The group said its education services sector - which caters for schools and colleges - was hurt by the closures of establishments, notably in the United States.

Its business dealing with sports and leisure, stadiums, cultural destinations, airline lounges and conference centres was also experiencing a severe scaling down or full closure.

Many clients are also shutting down their plants or offices or are asking their employees to work from home, the company said.

Although its mid-term perspectives were positive, Sodexo said it had no other choice but to suspend its previous guidance given in January until the situation stabilized.

In January, Sodexo had stuck to a 2020 forecast for organic revenue growth of around 4% and a stable underlying operating margin, excluding the impact of currencies and IFRS 16 accounting standards.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon, Aditya Soni)

By Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -4.24% 1074 Delayed Quote.-44.55%
SODEXO -7.79% 52.08 Real-time Quote.-50.71%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 25 954 M
EBIT 2020 1 846 M
Net income 2020 1 214 M
Debt 2020 3 392 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 17 054 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 913,48  GBp
Last Close Price 1 074,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-44.55%20 549
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.92%69 225
SODEXO-50.71%8 332
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-61.54%5 095
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%2 549
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%2 541
