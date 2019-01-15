Compass : Director Declaration

LEI: 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(The 'Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Compass Group PLC confirms that Paul Walsh, Chairman, has been appointed as a Non-executive director of McDonald's Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from 14 January 2019.

Note to Editors: Compass Group PLC is the world's leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £23.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2018. It operates in around 50 countries, employs and engages around 600,000 people and serves over 5.5 billion meals a year. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.