Compass : Director Declaration

LEI: 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68
COMPASS GROUP PLC
(The 'Company')
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Compass Group PLC confirms that Paul Walsh, Chairman, has been appointed as a Non-executive director of McDonald's Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from 14 January 2019.
Enquiries:
Investors/Analysts: Alison Yapp, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Note to Editors: Compass Group PLC is the world's leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £23.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2018. It operates in around 50 countries, employs and engages around 600,000 people and serves over 5.5 billion meals a year. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
