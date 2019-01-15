Compass : Director Declaration

Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC
LEI: 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(The 'Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Compass Group PLC confirms that Paul Walsh, Chairman, has been appointed as a Non-executive director of McDonald's Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from 14 January 2019.

Investors/Analysts: Alison Yapp, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Note to Editors: Compass Group PLC is the world's leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £23.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2018. It operates in around 50 countries, employs and engages around 600,000 people and serves over 5.5 billion meals a year. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Compass Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:33:03 UTC
