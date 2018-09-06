Compass : EMTN Programme - Substitution of Issuer

Compass Group PLC

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) No. 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68

Substitution of Compass Group International B.V. with Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V. as issuer of the EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 issued on 3 July 2017

Compass Group PLC (the Company) hereby notifies holders of the EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1637093508) (the Notes) originally issued by Compass Group International B.V. (the Issuer) pursuant to a trust deed originally dated 21 December 2012 (as most recently amended and restated in respect of the Notes on 31 May 2017) (the Trust Deed) that the Issuer has been replaced and substituted as principal obligor under the Notes and the Trust Deed by Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer, with effect from today, subject to and in accordance with Clause 8.3 of the Trust Deed. The Notes will continue to benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Company on the same terms as prior to the substitution. Applications have been made to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc to reflect the substitution.

Note to Editors

Compass Group PLC is the world's leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £22.6 billion in the year to 30 September 2017. It operates in around 50 countries, employs over 550,000 people and serves over 5.5 billion meals a year. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio. Compass Group International B.V. and Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V. are both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.