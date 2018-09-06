Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC (CPG)
09/06 03:58:15 pm
1642.25 GBp   -0.44%
03:27pCOMPASS : EMTN Programme - Substitution of Issuer
PU
09/03COMPASS : Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Final Terms
PU
08/01COMPASS : Swansea Town Hall Committee opts for smaller building
AQ
Compass : EMTN Programme - Substitution of Issuer

09/06/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

Compass Group PLC

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) No. 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68

Substitution of Compass Group International B.V. with Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V. as issuer of the EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 issued on 3 July 2017

Compass Group PLC (the Company) hereby notifies holders of the EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1637093508) (the Notes) originally issued by Compass Group International B.V. (the Issuer) pursuant to a trust deed originally dated 21 December 2012 (as most recently amended and restated in respect of the Notes on 31 May 2017) (the Trust Deed) that the Issuer has been replaced and substituted as principal obligor under the Notes and the Trust Deed by Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer, with effect from today, subject to and in accordance with Clause 8.3 of the Trust Deed. The Notes will continue to benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Company on the same terms as prior to the substitution. Applications have been made to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc to reflect the substitution.

DISCLAIMER

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction.

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with laws outside of the United Kingdom. The release, publication or distribution of this communication in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this communication is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Enquiries:

Compass Group PLC

+44 (0)1932 573000

Investors/Analysts: Mark J White, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Media: Sandra Moura, Group Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Director

Note to Editors

Compass Group PLC is the world's leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £22.6 billion in the year to 30 September 2017. It operates in around 50 countries, employs over 550,000 people and serves over 5.5 billion meals a year. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio. Compass Group International B.V. and Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V. are both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Disclaimer

Compass Group plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 13:26:02 UTC
