Compass Group to Acquire Fazer Food Services for EUR475 Million

By Anthony O. Goriainoff



Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Fazer Group to acquire its food-catering business, Fazer Food Services, for approximately 475 million euros ($537.2 million).

The support-services company said the initial cash transaction will be around EUR420 million, with the remaining deferred consideration payable within seven years. The final consideration figures will depend on closing balance-sheet adjustments and the operation of an earn-out, the company said.

