Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Compass Group plc    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Group to Acquire Fazer Food Services for EUR475 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:34am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Fazer Group to acquire its food-catering business, Fazer Food Services, for approximately 475 million euros ($537.2 million).

The support-services company said the initial cash transaction will be around EUR420 million, with the remaining deferred consideration payable within seven years. The final consideration figures will depend on closing balance-sheet adjustments and the operation of an earn-out, the company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1.24% 23.64 Delayed Quote.13.11%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 0.73% 1858 Delayed Quote.12.61%
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR) 0.77% 23.64 Delayed Quote.13.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS GROUP PLC
02:34aCOMPASS : British caterer Compass to acquire Fazer Food Services
RE
02:34aCompass Group to Acquire Fazer Food Services for EUR475 Million
DJ
02:07aCOMPASS : Fazer Group has agreed to sell Fazer Food Services to Compass Group PL..
AQ
06/04COMPASS : 2019 Hospitality Industry - UK, USA and APAC Regional Analysis
AQ
05/23EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Hit By Slowing Chinese Economic Growth
DJ
05/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Prospect of easing trade tensions, weaker pound lift FTS..
RE
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
05/15British caterer Compass raises full-year organic revenue outlook
RE
05/15Compass Group Raises Fiscal Year Revenue View After 1st Half Profit Rise
DJ
04/24Caterer Elior's shares rise on 1.54 billion euro offer for its Areas unit
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 24 715 M
EBIT 2019 1 861 M
Net income 2019 1 296 M
Debt 2019 3 299 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 22,58
P/E ratio 2020 20,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 29 259 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
C. Palmer Brown Chief Financial Officer
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.61%36 318
STARBUCKS CORPORATION27.22%92 318
SODEXO16.65%17 074
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.19.15%14 321
WHITBREAD4.13%10 239
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About