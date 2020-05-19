Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC

COMPASS GROUP PLC

Compass : Issues 195.7 Million New Shares, Raising GBP2 Billion in Placing

05/19/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Compass Group PLC said Tuesday it has issued 195.7 million new shares, meeting its intended target of raising 2 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) in a share placing.

The U.K. catering contractor said the shares were issued at a price of 1,025 pence a share. This compares with the previous day's closing price of 1,153.5 pence.

The company noted that the placing, subscription and retail offer in aggregate represent around 12.3% of the existing issued share capital prior to the placing.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

