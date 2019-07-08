Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/08 04:49:24 am
1920.75 GBp   -0.09%
03:35aCOMPASS : Sodexo shares slump as it warns of slower sales growth
RE
07/05COMPASS : Annual Update of Euro Medium Term Note Programme
PU
07/02COMPASS : Director Declaration
PU
Compass : Sodexo shares slump as it warns of slower sales growth

07/08/2019 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Sodexo slumped on Monday after the French food services group warned the loss of several contracts in healthcare and sports and leisure in North America would weigh on fourth-quarter sales and also impact the start of next year.

Chief Executive Denis Machuel nevertheless struck a confident tone over prospects for next year as the world's largest catering services group after Britain's Compass beat market expectations for third quarter sales growth.

"The fourth quarter will be less dynamic than the first nine months and we will start next year, even though we are relatively confident, with an impact from the contract losses," Machuel told a conference call with journalists.

By 0712 GMT Sodexo shares were down 3.2% at 101 euros.

"Even though Q3 performance is above expectations, the message of the management is cautious on Q4 growth and EBITA margin for the year," said Invest Securities analysts.

Sodexo rattled investors' nerves last year after warnings related to weakness in North America, where cost savings have not been as high as expected and several large contracts have taken time to pay off.

Sodexo, whose profit margins sharply lag those of Compass, is banking on a renewed focus on food contracts, increased productivity and cutting down on its use of temporary workers, to contain costs and improve its overall results.

The first nine months of the current year ending Aug.31 have however reflected an improvement in the business in North America. For the third quarter alone, organic sales growth accelerated to 4.2% from 3.6% in the second quarter, beating market expectations for 3%, driven by acceleration in North America and in all business segments.

For the full year ending Aug. 31, Sodexo confirmed indications it gave in April for organic revenue growth of around 3%, at the high end of a guided range of 2-3% and an underlying operating profit margin of 5.5%, at the low end of a guided range of 5.5-5.7%.

In September 2018, the group told investors that it planned to deliver revenue growth of above 3% by 2019/20, and then improve margins to over 6%, and Sodexo reiterated these goals on Monday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -0.05% 1920.5 Delayed Quote.16.52%
SODEXO -3.02% 101.15 Real-time Quote.16.54%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 24 674 M
EBIT 2019 1 854 M
Net income 2019 1 282 M
Debt 2019 3 265 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 30 498 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,3  GBP
Last Close Price 19,2  GBP
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
C. Palmer Brown Chief Financial Officer
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.52%38 135
STARBUCKS CORPORATION36.32%106 331
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)16.03%38 135
SODEXO16.54%17 041
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.23.81%15 205
WHITBREAD4.19%10 343
