Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Compass Group PLC    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass : may raise more funds as coronavirus crisis roils catering industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

By Yadarisa Shabong and Abhinav Ramnarayan

Compass Group may announce plans to raise more funds on Wednesday as the world's largest caterer seeks to ride out the coronavirus crisis with an eye on potential small acquisitions and growing non-core businesses like cleaning, analysts say.

Compass, which normally feeds hundreds of thousands of school kids, office workers and prisoners daily, has seen 55% of its business close due to lockdowns around the world to halt the spread of the virus.

Longer periods of physical distancing and working from home also threaten to radically reduce the numbers of customers its 600,000 staff service on a day-to-day basis even as stay-at-home orders have risen.

The company's shares have sunk in response, by nearly 40% since the start of the year, but analysts say Compass may be able to grow market share while thousands of smaller rivals struggle. Bloomberg on Friday reported Compass was considering a $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds) capital raise.

Compass in its response said no decision had been made on such a deal, except that it was looking at options to increase its resilience, invest in long-term growth prospects and consolidate its position as an industry leader.

"This is far from an outright denial and certainly seems a change in message since the 23 April release, which set out a strong liquidity position," said Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke.

"We could see that potentially Compass sees some M&A opportunities."

Clarke pointed to the possibility of the company buying a regional catering competitor, or investing in higher-margin services stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as screening of employees or deep cleaning.

Shares in the company closed nearly 6% higher on Monday after Friday's reports and other analysts sounded positive about the raise, worth about 10% of Compass' current share capital.

"If this were done to fund attractive M&A it could be taken positively," said Morgan Stanley's Jamie Rollo.

Jefferies' Kean Marden called it "prudent".

For now, Compass' results remain under the pressure that saw it scrap its dividend and draw credit from the government's COVID Corporate Finance Facility.

In March, it warned first-half profits would be 125 million to 225 million pounds ($274.32 million) lower than expected due to closure of schools, businesses and sports events in Europe and North America.

Rival Sodexo in April envisaged a revenue slide of between 2.4 billion and 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion), with impact on underlying profit likely to be a quarter of the revenue hit in the second half of 2020.

($1 = 0.9157 euros)

($1 = 0.8202 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC 5.83% 1153.5 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
SODEXO 5.43% 61.36 Real-time Quote.-44.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPASS GROUP PLC
01:49pCOMPASS : may raise more funds as coronavirus crisis roils catering industry
RE
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna soars on vaccine hopes, J.C. Penney files for Ch..
05/15COMPASS : Response to Press Speculation
PU
05/15COMPASS : Says No Decision Made on Potential Capital Raise
DJ
05/15COMPASS GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
05/05COMPASS : Invitation
PU
04/23COMPASS : Won't Recommend Dividends Due to Coronavirus; CEO Takes 30% Salary Cut
DJ
04/02Top managers at French group Sodexo agree to pay cuts
RE
03/18Coronavirus could impact Sodexo's annual revenue by $2.2 billion
RE
03/18COMPASS : shares slump as restaurants shut
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 21 734 M
EBIT 2020 887 M
Net income 2020 534 M
Debt 2020 3 930 M
Yield 2020 1,39%
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 17 309 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 434,58 GBp
Last Close Price 1 090,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-39.95%20 980
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-15.65%86 626
SODEXO-44.91%9 173
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-36.14%9 041
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-1.29%2 973
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-1.34%2 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group