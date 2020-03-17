Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Compass Group PLC    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK to unveil more business support as coronavirus bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London

Britain will on Tuesday unveil additional support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak after the government advised people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce the measures at the government's daily news conference, a finance ministry source said.

In his first budget statement to parliament last week, Sunak announced 30 billion pounds of measures to support public healthcare, affected businesses and provide general economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus.

Adam Marshall, the director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government needed to take further steps.

"Government has got to do more on the upfront costs facing businesses. Banks have got to do more to get support to the front line. And also I think the UK has to do more to coordinate a global economic response," he told the BBC.

Suspension of tax bills would be the most useful immediate step, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his government would guarantee 300 billion euros (274 billion pounds) worth of loans, and promised that no French company of any size would be allowed to collapse.

British companies have already been hit.

The world's biggest catering firm Compass Group warned on Tuesday that its half-yearly operating profit would be lower than expected after European and North American governments and businesses sought to contain the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPASS GROUP PLC
04:31aCOMPASS : Catering giant Compass serves profit warning as virus hits
RE
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges up after Wall Street rout, Compass Group ..
RE
04:18aEUROPE : European shares attempt recovery from 2012 lows
RE
04:03aUK to unveil more business support as coronavirus bites
RE
03:48aCOMPASS : Cuts 1st Half 2020 Growth Expectations Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03:07aCOMPASS : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Trading Update
PU
02/06UK stocks up on China tariff cut, but Royal Mail at life low
RE
02/06WALL STREET BUSINESS NEWS: A flurry of results
02/06COMPASS : UK caterer Compass first-quarter organic revenue rises
RE
02/06COMPASS : 1Q 2020 Organic Revenue Rose 5.3%; Warns on FX
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 26 136 M
EBIT 2020 1 905 M
Net income 2020 1 286 M
Debt 2020 3 403 M
Yield 2020 3,77%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 17 809 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 959,13  GBp
Last Close Price 1 121,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Blakemore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Witts Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
John George Bason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC-40.66%21 859
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.36%68 767
SODEXO-46.54%9 181
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-54.86%5 980
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%2 786
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%2 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group