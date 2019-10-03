Compass Minerals International : Amended Current report filing 0 10/03/2019 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K/A CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 28, 2019 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-31921 36-3972986 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 9900 West 109th Street Suite 100 Overland Park, KS 66210 (Address of principal executive offices) (913) 344-9200 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, $0.01 par value CMP The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Introductory Note This Amendment to Current Report on Form 8-K amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2019 (the "Initial 8-K") by Compass Minerals International, Inc. (the "Company") solely with respect to the departures of Anthony J. Sepich and Diana C. Toman. This Amendment is filed to disclose material updates to the separation agreements of Mr. Sepich and Ms. Toman in connection with their departures from the Company. Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Departure of Executive Officers As previously disclosed in the Initial 8-K, Anthony J. Sepich and Diana C. Toman, both named executive officers of the Company, departed the Company effective July 17, 2019. Mr. Sepich had served as Senior Vice President, Salt. Ms. Toman had served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Sepich and Ms. Toman are entitled to severance payments under the Company's Executive Severance Plan. As a condition to receiving these severance payments, Mr. Sepich entered into a separation agreement with the Company on September 28, 2019 and Ms. Toman entered into a separation agreement with the Company on September 30, 2019 (each a "Separation Agreement"). As compared to the forms of Separation Agreements previously filed with the Initial 8-K, Mr. Sepich's Separation Agreement was updated to provide him with an additional (i) one-time payment of $29,642 and (ii) a one-time payment of $3,509.22 (representing additional consideration for health and welfare benefits). Ms. Toman's Separation Agreement was updated to provide her with (i) an additional one-time payment of $25,000 and (ii) entry into a consulting agreement. The consulting agreement provides that Ms. Toman will serve as a consultant to the Company for a six-month period beginning October 1, 2019 in consideration for a $250,000 fee, payable in six equal monthly installments. The foregoing description of the consulting agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the consulting agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit No. Exhibit Description 10.1 Consulting Agreement, dated September 30, 2019, between Compass Minerals International. Inc. and Diana C. Toman. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Date: October 3, 2019 By: /s/ James D. Standen Name: James D. Standen Title: Chief Financial Officer Exhibit 10.1 CONSULTING AGREEMENT THIS CONSULTING AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") is entered into as of September 30, 2019 by and between Diana C. Toman ("Consultant"), and Compass Minerals International, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). WHEREAS, Consultant served as the Company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary from November 2015 until July 2019; WHEREAS, contemporaneously herewith Consultant and the Company have agreed to that certain Confidential Severance Agreement and General Release of Claims (the "Separation Agreement"); WHEREAS, the Company desires to continue to benefit from the expertise and experience of Consultant following her termination of employment; and WHEREAS, the Company desires to retain Consultant as a consultant of the Company, and Consultant desires to be so retained by the Company, on the terms and subject to the conditions more fully set forth in this Agreement. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises and conditions contained herein, the Company and Consultant agree as follows: 1. Consulting Services. In consideration for the Company's agreement to the terms set forth in the Separation Agreement, and provided Consultant timely signs, and does not revoke, the Separation Agreement as provided therein, the Company agrees to retain Consultant effective as of October 1, 2019 (the "Effective Date") to render such consulting and advisory services (the "Consulting Services"), as the Company may reasonably request from time to time, which Consulting Services shall include providing consultation with respect to legal and business matters, including, but not limited to, the management of litigation, examinations by governing regulatory bodies, and consultation with outside counsel; finance, accounting and taxation; environmental, health and safety matters; internal investigations; and public company board matters. Consultant shall provide the Consulting Services solely at the request of and pursuant to the direction of the Company's General Counsel, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer or the U.S. Legal Team (the "Designated Individuals"). The Company and Consultant agree that Consultant will be providing historical knowledge and will in no way be providing any legal services or advice to the Company. The Company agrees to provide Consultant access to Company records, including Consultant's relevant historical email and files, as needed to assist in Consultant performing the requested Consulting Services as reasonably determined by the Company and Consultant. Should Consultant reasonably believe that she is not able to fulfill the requested Consulting Services without access to Consultant's relevant historical email and files, Consultant will not be required to fulfill the specific request for Consulting Services. Consultant agrees to use such Company records only in the fulfillment of the Consulting Services and for no other purpose. The period in which Consultant shall be available to provide such Consulting Services shall begin on the Effective Date and end on the date that is the earlier of the date that is six (6) months following the Effective Date or the date the Consulting Services are terminated pursuant to this Agreement (the "Consulting Period"). The Consulting Services will require no more than fifteen (15) hours per week, and no more than forty hours per month, of Consultant's time. Consultant hereby accepts such engagement and agrees to perform such Consulting Services for the Company upon the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement. Consultant shall perform the Consulting Services only at mutually agreeable times and at a mutually agreeable location, which such agreement shall not be unreasonably withheld. Consultant may accept engagements by or employment with one or more third parties during the Consulting Period, provided Consultant continues to provide the Consulting Services pursuant to the terms of this Agreement and honors all covenants set forth in this Agreement and the parties' Non-Disclosure and Non-Solicitation Agreement. 2. Compensation. As compensation for the Consulting Services to be rendered by Consultant and Consultant's commitments hereunder, the Company shall pay Consultant the total fee of $250,000, payable in six (6) monthly installments each equal to $41,666.67 (the "Monthly Consulting Fee") on the fifteenth calendar day of each month of the Consulting Period. Any services rendered at the request of the Company by Consultant in her discretion (i) above fifteen (15) hours in a week during the Consulting Period, (ii) above forty (40) in a month during the Consulting Period, or (iii) following the termination of the Consulting Period pursuant to Section 7 below will be compensated at an hourly rate of $1,000.00 (the "Hourly Consulting Rate"). The Company will report all compensation paid to Consultant under this Agreement on IRS Form 1099, to the extent required to do so under the Internal Revenue Code. All amounts paid to Consultant under this Agreement shall constitute income from self-employment, and Consultant will be solely responsible for paying any and all federal, state, and local taxes (including FUTA and FICA) on compensation received under this Agreement. Consultant will indemnify the Company for, and hold it harmless from, any and all liability arising from any failure to withhold or pay such taxes and/or Consultant's tax treatment under this Agreement. Consultant must complete and submit a Form W-9 to the Company before any compensation under this Agreement will be issued. Upon the termination of the Consulting Period for any reason, all future payments pursuant to this Agreement will cease; provided, however, in the event the Consulting Period is terminated by the Company without Cause or by Consultant for Good Reason pursuant to Section 5, the Company's obligation to pay the Monthly Consulting Fee as provided in this Section 2 shall continue through the end of the six (6) month period following the Effective Date. For the avoidance of doubt, if Consultant does not timely execute, or if Consultant revokes, the Separation Agreement as provided therein, this Agreement shall be null and void, and the Company shall not be obligated to pay any Monthly Consulting Fees or any other remuneration to Consultant under this Agreement. Expenses . Consultant shall be entitled to receive reimbursement for all reasonable expenses, including travel expenses, incurred by Consultant at the request of the Company in connection with the performance of the Consulting Services within thirty (30) calendar days following submission of evidence of such expense by Consultant to the Company in accordance with the policies, practices and procedures of the Company as applied to its executive officers. Independent Contractor Status . Consultant and the Company intend and agree that Consultant shall perform the Consulting Services as an independent contractor and not as an employee of the Company. The manner of and means by which Consultant executes and performs her obligations hereunder are to be determined by Consultant in her reasonable discretion. Consultant is not authorized to and shall not assume or create any obligation or responsibility, express or implied, on behalf of, or in the name of the Company or to bind the Company in any manner. Consultant agrees that she will not describe or hold herself out as an employee or agent of the Company. Consultant shall not be entitled to participate in or receive any benefits under any Company programs maintained for its employees. Should Consultant be deemed to have any rights of participation in any such programs, by signing below, Consultant hereby waives such rights freely, knowingly, and voluntarily. Nothing in this Agreement creates any agency, joint venture, partnership or other form of joint enterprise, or fiduciary relationship between the parties. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 21:41:36 UTC 0 Latest news on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI 05:42p COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Amended Current report filing PU 10/02 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : - New VP of Finance Joins AQ 10/01 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : New VP of Finance Joins Compass Minerals PU 09/09 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announces New VP of Supply Chain PU 08/29 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 08/15 COMPASS MINERALS : Declares Dividend BU 08/07 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi.. AQ 08/06 COMPASS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/06 COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi.. AQ 08/06 COMPASS MINERALS : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results BU