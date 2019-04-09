Compass Minerals International : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
04/09/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Toman Diana
COMPASS MINERALS
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
INTERNATIONAL INC [ CMP ]
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
SVP, General Counsel
C/O COMPASS MINERALS
4/1/2019
INTERNATIONAL, INC., 9900 WEST
109TH STREET, SUITE 100
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
4/3/2019
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
4/1/2019
M
1137
A
$0
2962
D
Common Stock
4/1/2019
F
334 (1)
D
$55.01
2628
D
377 (2)
Company
Common Stock
I
401(k)
Plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities Acquired
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(A) or Disposed of
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Performance Stock
(3)
4/1/2019
A
3447
(4)
4/1/2022
Common
3447.0
$0
3447
D
Unit(ROIC)
Stock
Performance Stock
(5)
4/1/2019
A
2973
(4)
4/1/2022
Common
2973.0
$0
2973
D
Unit(rTSR)
Stock
Restricted Stock
(6)
4/1/2019
A
3448
4/1/2022
4/1/2022
Common
3448.0
$0
3448
D
Unit
Stock
Restricted Stock
(7)
4/1/2019
M
1137
4/1/2019
4/1/2019
Common
1137.0
$0
0
D
Unit
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
(1)Represents the number of shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and release of the restricted stock units listed in Table II.
(2)The reported number is based on a 401(k) plan statement dated as of April 2, 2019.
(3)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 200% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated based on the Issuer's return on invested capital over a three-year performance period.
(4)The actual number of shares that may be earned will be determined by the Compensation Committee based on the Issuer's actual performance. Earned and vested performance stock units will generally be settled on the later of April 1, 2022 and the Compensation Committee's determination of performance.
(5)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 150% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated by comparing the Issuer's relative total shareholder return to the total shareholder return for each company comprising the Issuer's peer group over a three-year performance period.
(6)Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer common stock. Vesting of the restricted stock units is contingent on
satisfaction of a performance hurdle tied to the Issuer's 2019 financial performance.
(7)Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer common stock.
Remarks:
The Form 4 that was filed on April 3, 2019 inadvertently omitted the 334 shares that were withheld to satisfy the tax withholding obligations on the vesting and release of the restricted stock units listed in Table II.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Toman Diana
C/O COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SVP, General Counsel
9900 WEST 109TH STREET, SUITE 100
OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
Signatures
/s/ Robert B. Porter, Attorney-in-Fact
4/9/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
