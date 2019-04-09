Compass Minerals International : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
04/09/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Toman Diana

COMPASS MINERALS

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

INTERNATIONAL INC [ CMP ]

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

SVP, General Counsel

C/O COMPASS MINERALS

4/1/2019

INTERNATIONAL, INC., 9900 WEST

109TH STREET, SUITE 100

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210

4/3/2019

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

4/1/2019

M

1137

A

$0

2962

D

Common Stock

4/1/2019

F

334 (1)

D

$55.01

2628

D

377 (2)

Company

Common Stock

I

401(k)

Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Performance Stock

(3)

4/1/2019

A

3447

(4)

4/1/2022

Common

3447.0

$0

3447

D

Unit(ROIC)

Stock

Performance Stock

(5)

4/1/2019

A

2973

(4)

4/1/2022

Common

2973.0

$0

2973

D

Unit(rTSR)

Stock

Restricted Stock

(6)

4/1/2019

A

3448

4/1/2022

4/1/2022

Common

3448.0

$0

3448

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(7)

4/1/2019

M

1137

4/1/2019

4/1/2019

Common

1137.0

$0

0

D

Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Represents the number of shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and release of the restricted stock units listed in Table II.

(2)The reported number is based on a 401(k) plan statement dated as of April 2, 2019.

(3)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 200% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated based on the Issuer's return on invested capital over a three-year performance period.

(4)The actual number of shares that may be earned will be determined by the Compensation Committee based on the Issuer's actual performance. Earned and vested performance stock units will generally be settled on the later of April 1, 2022 and the Compensation Committee's determination of performance.

(5)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 150% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated by comparing the Issuer's relative total shareholder return to the total shareholder return for each company comprising the Issuer's peer group over a three-year performance period.

(6)Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer common stock. Vesting of the restricted stock units is contingent on

satisfaction of a performance hurdle tied to the Issuer's 2019 financial performance.

(7)Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer common stock.

Remarks:

The Form 4 that was filed on April 3, 2019 inadvertently omitted the 334 shares that were withheld to satisfy the tax withholding obligations on the vesting and release of the restricted stock units listed in Table II.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Toman Diana

C/O COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SVP, General Counsel

9900 WEST 109TH STREET, SUITE 100

OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210

Signatures

/s/ Robert B. Porter, Attorney-in-Fact

4/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
