Compass Minerals International : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Toman Diana COMPASS MINERALS _____ Director _____ 10% Owner INTERNATIONAL INC [ CMP ] __ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) SVP, General Counsel C/O COMPASS MINERALS 4/1/2019 INTERNATIONAL, INC., 9900 WEST 109TH STREET, SUITE 100 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210 4/3/2019 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 4/1/2019 M 1137 A $0 2962 D Common Stock 4/1/2019 F 334 (1) D $55.01 2628 D 377 (2) Company Common Stock I 401(k) Plan Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Amount or Reported or Indirect Title Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Number of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Performance Stock (3) 4/1/2019 A 3447 (4) 4/1/2022 Common 3447.0 $0 3447 D Unit(ROIC) Stock Performance Stock (5) 4/1/2019 A 2973 (4) 4/1/2022 Common 2973.0 $0 2973 D Unit(rTSR) Stock Restricted Stock (6) 4/1/2019 A 3448 4/1/2022 4/1/2022 Common 3448.0 $0 3448 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock (7) 4/1/2019 M 1137 4/1/2019 4/1/2019 Common 1137.0 $0 0 D Unit Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Represents the number of shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and release of the restricted stock units listed in Table II.

(2)The reported number is based on a 401(k) plan statement dated as of April 2, 2019.

(3)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 200% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated based on the Issuer's return on invested capital over a three-year performance period.

(4)The actual number of shares that may be earned will be determined by the Compensation Committee based on the Issuer's actual performance. Earned and vested performance stock units will generally be settled on the later of April 1, 2022 and the Compensation Committee's determination of performance.

(5)Each performance stock unit represents a contingent right to receive between 0% and 150% of one share of Issuer common stock. The reported number of securities represents the target number of shares that may be earned. The actual number of shares that may be earned will be calculated by comparing the Issuer's relative total shareholder return to the total shareholder return for each company comprising the Issuer's peer group over a three-year performance period.

(6)Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer common stock. Vesting of the restricted stock units is contingent on