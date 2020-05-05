Log in
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Compass Minerals International : First Quarter 2020 Business Update

05/05/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

FIRST QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE

May 5, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, including without limitation statements about planted acres; product sales; the company's 2020 strategic priorities, including the Plant Nutrition South America business strategic review and ability to deliver on commitments and build a sustainable culture; the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and full- year 2020, including revenue, EBITDA, sales volumes, corporate and other expense, interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, capital expenditures and tax rate; pricing; EBITDA margin; costs; earnings; cost and cost management tactics; leverage ratio; a securitization facility; and free cash flow are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project, " "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) weather conditions, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, (iv) foreign exchange rates and the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products, (v) any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost saving or enterprise optimization initiatives, and (vi) the outcome of the company's strategic evaluation of the Plant Nutrition South America business. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed or to be filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made in this presentation to reflect future events or developments. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1Q20 Highlights

Year-over-Year Growth in:

Operating Earnings

33%

EBITDA*

15%

1Q20 EPS

$0.80

vs.

1Q19 EPS

$0.22

Cash Flow from

Operations of

$228.6 M

78%

vs. 1Q19

~$110 M

Cash on Hand

(as of 3/31/2020)

3

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations.

1Q20 EBITDA* Growth in All Three Segments

Salt Segment

Plant Nutrition

North America

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

1Q19

1Q20

$68 $72

1Q19

1Q20

$15.7

$52 $57

$10.0

$5.2

-$1.6

Operating

EBITDA*

Operating

EBITDA*

earnings

earnings

Plant Nutrition South America

1Q19 1Q20

$5.2

$2.9

$0.3

-$2.6

OperatingEBITDA*

earnings

  • Mild winter reduced 1Q20 sales volumes and revenue vs. prior year
  • Strong pricing for North America highway deicing pushed earnings higher vs. prior year
  • Production rates at North America mines remained strong
    • Last-twelve-monthsGoderich mine production up 32% vs. LTM 1Q19
  • Sales volumes up 68% vs. prior year on strong SOP and micronutrient demand
  • Favorable application and planting conditions compared to prior year
  • Substantial increase in row crop acres expected to be planted in North America versus 2019
  • Improved grower economics and fertilizer affordability boosted agriculture product sales
  • Rest-of-yearoutlook remains strong for agriculture product sales due to robust grower economics
  • Solid quarter for chemical solutions business driven by demand for

chlor-alkali and water treatment

products4

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations.

Our COVID-19 Focus

Health and Safety of our Employees

  • Implemented work-from-home policies where possible as well as travel ban
  • Staggered shifts and restricted work crews at production sites
  • Restrictions on site visits and enhanced safety protocols for contractors
  • Enhanced sanitary practices throughout global operations

Meeting Customer Needs for our Essential Products

  • All North America and Brazil manufacturing facilities have remained open
    • U.K. mine idled at end of March in voluntary compliance with government recommendations
  • No material impacts to date on logistics or critical raw material sourcing

Liquidity Management

  • Ended 1Q20 with $110 million cash on hand
  • Carefully monitoring all capital expenditures and minimizing spending where possible

Intensified Risk Management

  • Pressure testing business plans under a variety of potential challenges
  • Preparing a range of measures to address potential impacts

5

Key 2020 Strategic Priorities

Strategic

Assessment

Deliver on Commitments

Build Sustainable Culture

  • Temporarily suspending strategic review of Plant Nutrition South America business
  • Strong start to the year reinforces our view of its value proposition
  • Meet then exceed customer expectations, even in this challenging time
  • Continue operational improvements at mines and plants
  • Full commitment to optimization effort across enterprise
  • Enhance balance sheet flexibility
  • Drive Zero Harm imperative for our people and the environment
  • Increase employee engagement and build execution muscle

6

6

1Q20 Consolidated Results Snapshot

Consolidated Results

1Q20

Commentary

(Dollars in millions)

vs. 1Q19

Revenue growth

+3%

• Year-over-year 1Q20 revenue increases in Plant Nutrition North

and South America segments more than offset mild winter

impact on Salt sales

Operating earnings growth

+33%

• Positive 1Q20 operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA* growth

+15%

performance across all operating segments

• Adjusted EBITDA* margin improved 2.1% pts. for the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA* margin

19.2%

vs. 1Q19 results

• Strong cash flow from operations generation, up 78% from

Cash flow from operations

$228.6

1Q19 result; up 35% excluding $55 million U.S. tax refund

• Free Cash Flow* of ~$145 excluding tax refund vs. $107 million

in 1Q19

Adjusted EBITDA*

(in millions)

$3.9

$5.7

$(1.5)

$79.6

Plant

Plant

Salt

Nutrition

Nutrition

Corp. &

North

South

Other

America

America

1Q19

1Q20

7

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items (EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.

Improved 1Q20 Salt Segment Earnings Despite Mild Winter Weather

  • Salt segment 1Q20 revenue declined 6% vs. prior year
    • Sales volumes down 13% vs. 1Q19 due to mild winter weather that reduced sales of highway deicing and consumer & industrial products
      • North American snow events in 1Q20 estimated to be 24% below 10-year average
    • Average selling price up 8% vs. 1Q19 primarily due to highway deicing contract price increases in North America

Salt Segment Results

1Q20

1Q19

%

($ in millions)

Revenue

$288

$306

-6%

Operating earnings

$57

$52

+9%

Operating earnings margin

20%

17%

+3 pts

Adjusted EBITDA*

$72

$68

+6%

Adjusted EBITDA* margin

25%

22%

+3 pts

Average price per ton

$81/ton

$75/ton

+8%

*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.

Highway deicing average selling price up 12%

Sales Volumes

while C&I average selling price down 3% on

3,543

(in thousands of short tons)

sales mix impacts

3,104

Stronger pricing more than offset

production cost increases

551

- Per-unit cost impacted by significantly lower

469

U.K. production rates

- Equipment refurbishment and upgrades at

Goderich mine resulted in incremental costs

in 1Q20

Highway Deicing

Consumer and Industrial

1Q19

1Q20

8

Plant Nutrition North America Posts Strong 1Q20 Results

  • Revenue up 63% vs. 1Q19 on 68% increase in sales tons partially offset by 4% lower average sales price
    • SOP and micronutrient sales volumes increased significantly vs. prior year driven by favorable application and planting conditions in key agriculture markets in North America
    • SOP-onlysales price down 3% to $581 per ton mainly due to geographic sales mix vs. prior year
  • Operating earnings increased $6.8 million vs. 1Q19 and EBITDA* up 57%
    • Earnings benefited from decreased logistics costs driven by more favorable geographic sales mix
    • SOP-onlyper-unit cash cost held steady vs. prior year

Plant Nutrition North America

Segment Results ($ in millions)

1Q20

1Q19

%

Revenue

$61

$37

+63%

Operating earnings

$5.2

($1.6)

-

Operating margin

9%

-4%

+13 pts

EBITDA*

$16

$10

57%

EBITDA* margin

26%

27%

-1 pt

Average price per ton

$632/ton

$656/ton

-4%

*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.

Sales Volumes

(in thousands of short tons)

96

57

1Q19

1Q20

9

Agriculture Sales Growth Boosts 1Q20 Plant Nutrition South America Results

Revenue up 9% vs. 1Q19 on 18%

higher sales volumes and an 8%

decline in average sales price

In local currency, revenue up 24%

and average sales price up 5%

- Agriculture sales volumes jumped

31% due to improved grower

economics, particularly for soybeans

- Chemical solutions volumes up

10% on increased water treatment

and chlor-alkali demand

Operating earnings and EBITDA*

lifted by improved agriculture and

Plant Nutrition South

vs

vs

America Segment

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

1Q19

($ in millions)

USD

USD

BRL

BRL

Revenue

$63

+9%

R$269

+24%

Operating earnings

$0.3

-

R$1.0

-

Operating earnings margin

0.5%

+5 pts

0.4%

+4.9 pts

EBITDA*

$5

+79%

R$22

+102%

EBITDA* margin

8%

+3 pts

8%

+3 pts

Average price per ton

$397

-8%

R$1,699

+5%

*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.

Sales Volumes

(in thousands of short tons)

chemical solutions sales as well as

lower logistics and per-unit costs

BRL weakened significantly vs. prior

year, which supported increased

sales, but pressured reported

earnings

- Average 1Q20 BRL-USD rate 4.28

82

68

52

90

vs. 3.76 in 1Q19

- Current exchange rate above 5.25

Agriculture

Chemical Solutions

1Q19

1Q20

10

2Q20 Outlook

Salt

Plant Nutrition

Plant Nutrition

North America

South America

2Q20 Revenue

$110M

$125M

$45M

$55M

$75M

$85M

2Q20 EBITDA

$28M

$35M

$13M

$18M

$8M

$12M

  • Salt segment 2Q20 revenue expected to increase modestly on improved pricing vs. prior year while EBITDA margin expected to be impacted by short-term increase in per-unit cost
  • Plant Nutrition North America segment expected to deliver similar revenue and EBITDA to 2Q19 due to anticipated strong pull-forward of sales volumes in 1Q20
  • Plant Nutrition South America expected to deliver similar revenue to 1Q19 but increased earnings anticipated due to improved product sales mix and lower logistics and per-unit cost
    • Much stronger performance expected in local currency with top-line growth of approximately 20% and EBITDA growth of more than 75%

11

2020 Full-Year Guidance Items

Key Metrics

(in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted)

Segment Outlook

Salt Segment sales volumes (in millions of tons)

Plant Nutrition North America

Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons)

Plant Nutrition South America

Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons)

Current

Prior

Low

High

Low

High

10.7

11.1

11.0

11.5

340

365

340

380

800

900

unchanged

Consolidated and Corporate Outlook

Low

High

Low

High

Consolidated EBITDA

$330

$370

$350

$400

Corporate and other expense*

$50

$55

unchanged

Interest expense

$77

$80

unchanged

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$135

$138

unchanged

Capital expenditures

$100

$110

unchanged

Effective tax rate

~30%

unchanged

*Excludes non-cash items of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation.

12

Contingency Planning to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks

Employee End-

Health and Market

Safety Demand

Supply

Operations Chain &

Logistics

Multi-phased approach to cost and cash management

  • Critical role hiring only
  • Limit business travel and entertainment for foreseeable future
  • Control and reduce discretionary spending
  • Managing to lower capital spending and delaying projects where possible

13

Strong Liquidity Position with Limited Near-Term Maturities

DEBT MATURITIES BY YEAR

(in millions, as of March 31, 2020)

2020 $40

2021 $75

2022 $23

2023 $21

2024$270

Thereafter $879

Total Year-End Liquidity

(in millions)

$302

$225 to

$250

$252

$175

$175

$202

$152

$130

$102

$52

$2

2017

2018

2019

2020E

  • $110 million of cash on hand and $340 million of total liquidity at end of 1Q20
  • No large debt maturities until 2024
  • Planning for A/R securitization facility to further enhance liquidity in 2020 and 2021
  • Expect FCF range from $120 million to $150 million
  • Anticipate ending 2020 with adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of ~3.9x

14

Appendix

15

Paving the Way for Long-Term Success at Goderich Mine

  • Expected to increase efficiency of mining systems, decrease maintenance needs of previously mined space and provide greater optionality to address potential variability in geology and deposit quality
  • Key features include:
    • Built-for-purposeroadways to mining area which are designed for 50-year life span, have lower ceilings and require less scaling
    • Five-yearpanels designed to be shuttered with minimal long-term maintenance

Long-Term Goderich Mine Illustration

Note: Not to scale, for illustrative purposes only.

16

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net earnings

$

27.6

$

7.6

Interest expense

19.0

16.2

Income tax expense

11.7

4.9

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

33.1

35.0

EBITDA

$

91.4

$

63.7

Adjustments to EBITDA

Stock-based compensation - non cash

2.4

1.1

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

(14.3)

5.0

Other expense (income), net

0.1

(0.6)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

79.6

$

69.2

Total Revenue

$

413.9

$

403.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin

19%

17%

17

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Segment GAAP operating earnings

$

56.9

$

52.3

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

14.6

15.3

Segment EBITDA

$

71.5

$

67.6

Segment sales

287.8

306.4

Segment EBITDA margin

24.8%

22.1%

Estimated Effect of Winter Weather on Salt Segment Performance

(in millions)

Favorable (unfavorable) to average weather: Sales

Operating earnings

Three months ended March 31,

Winter Season(1)

2020

2019

2020

2019

($40) to ($45)

$20 to $25

($40) to ($45)

$4 to $7

($15) to ($18)

$8 to $10

($15) to ($18)

~$2

  1. Includes estimated impact for the three months ended March 31 and the three months ended December 31.

18

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition North America Segment EBITDA (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Segment GAAP operating earnings (loss)

$

5.2

$

(1.6)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

10.5

11.6

Segment EBITDA

$

15.7

$

10.0

Segment sales

60.6

37.2

Segment EBITDA margin

25.9%

26.9%

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition South America Segment EBITDA (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Segment GAAP operating earnings (loss)

$ 0.3

$

(2.6)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5.0

5.6

Earnings in equity method investee

(0.1)

(0.1)

Segment EBITDA

$ 5.2

$

2.9

Segment sales

62.8

57.7

Segment EBITDA margin

8.3%

5.0%

19

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation for Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, in millions)

1Q19

1Q20

Cash Flow From Operations

$128

$229

Capital Spending

(22)

(25)

Free Cash Flow

$107

$204

20

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 20:28:04 UTC
