Compass Minerals International : First Quarter 2020 Business Update

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation, including without limitation statements about planted acres; product sales; the company's 2020 strategic priorities, including the Plant Nutrition South America business strategic review and ability to deliver on commitments and build a sustainable culture; the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and full- year 2020, including revenue, EBITDA, sales volumes, corporate and other expense, interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, capital expenditures and tax rate; pricing; EBITDA margin; costs; earnings; cost and cost management tactics; leverage ratio; a securitization facility; and free cash flow are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project, " "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) weather conditions, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, (iv) foreign exchange rates and the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products, (v) any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost saving or enterprise optimization initiatives, and (vi) the outcome of the company's strategic evaluation of the Plant Nutrition South America business. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed or to be filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made in this presentation to reflect future events or developments. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. 1Q20 Highlights Year-over-Year Growth in: Operating Earnings 33% EBITDA* 15% 1Q20 EPS $0.80 vs. 1Q19 EPS $0.22 Cash Flow from Operations of $228.6 M 78% vs. 1Q19 ~$110 M Cash on Hand (as of 3/31/2020) 3 *Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations. 1Q20 EBITDA* Growth in All Three Segments Salt Segment Plant Nutrition North America (In millions of U.S. dollars) 1Q19 1Q20 $68 $72 1Q19 1Q20 $15.7 $52 $57 $10.0 $5.2 -$1.6 Operating EBITDA* Operating EBITDA* earnings earnings Plant Nutrition South America 1Q19 1Q20 $5.2 $2.9 $0.3 -$2.6 OperatingEBITDA* earnings Mild winter reduced 1Q20 sales volumes and revenue vs. prior year

Strong pricing for North America highway deicing pushed earnings higher vs. prior year

Production rates at North America mines remained strong

Last-twelve-months Goderich mine production up 32% vs. LTM 1Q19

Sales volumes up 68% vs. prior year on strong SOP and micronutrient demand

Favorable application and planting conditions compared to prior year

Substantial increase in row crop acres expected to be planted in North America versus 2019 Improved grower economics and fertilizer affordability boosted agriculture product sales

Rest-of-year outlook remains strong for agriculture product sales due to robust grower economics

outlook remains strong for agriculture product sales due to robust grower economics Solid quarter for chemical solutions business driven by demand for chlor-alkali and water treatment products4 *Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations. Our COVID-19 Focus Health and Safety of our Employees Implemented work-from-home policies where possible as well as travel ban

work-from-home policies where possible as well as travel ban Staggered shifts and restricted work crews at production sites

Restrictions on site visits and enhanced safety protocols for contractors

Enhanced sanitary practices throughout global operations Meeting Customer Needs for our Essential Products All North America and Brazil manufacturing facilities have remained open

U.K. mine idled at end of March in voluntary compliance with government recommendations

No material impacts to date on logistics or critical raw material sourcing Liquidity Management Ended 1Q20 with $110 million cash on hand

Carefully monitoring all capital expenditures and minimizing spending where possible Intensified Risk Management Pressure testing business plans under a variety of potential challenges

Preparing a range of measures to address potential impacts 5 Key 2020 Strategic Priorities Strategic Assessment Deliver on Commitments Build Sustainable Culture Temporarily suspending strategic review of Plant Nutrition South America business

Strong start to the year reinforces our view of its value proposition

Meet then exceed customer expectations, even in this challenging time

Continue operational improvements at mines and plants

Full commitment to optimization effort across enterprise

Enhance balance sheet flexibility

Drive Zero Harm imperative for our people and the environment

Increase employee engagement and build execution muscle 6 6 1Q20 Consolidated Results Snapshot Consolidated Results 1Q20 Commentary (Dollars in millions) vs. 1Q19 Revenue growth +3% • Year-over-year 1Q20 revenue increases in Plant Nutrition North and South America segments more than offset mild winter impact on Salt sales Operating earnings growth +33% • Positive 1Q20 operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA* Adjusted EBITDA* growth +15% performance across all operating segments • Adjusted EBITDA* margin improved 2.1% pts. for the quarter Adjusted EBITDA* margin 19.2% vs. 1Q19 results • Strong cash flow from operations generation, up 78% from Cash flow from operations $228.6 1Q19 result; up 35% excluding $55 million U.S. tax refund • Free Cash Flow* of ~$145 excluding tax refund vs. $107 million in 1Q19 Adjusted EBITDA* (in millions) $3.9 $5.7 $(1.5) $79.6 Plant Plant Salt Nutrition Nutrition Corp. & North South Other America America 1Q19 1Q20 7 *Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items (EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations. Improved 1Q20 Salt Segment Earnings Despite Mild Winter Weather Salt segment 1Q20 revenue declined 6% vs. prior year

Sales volumes down 13% vs. 1Q19 due to mild winter weather that reduced sales of highway deicing and consumer & industrial products North American snow events in 1Q20 estimated to be 24% below 10-year average Average selling price up 8% vs. 1Q19 primarily due to highway deicing contract price increases in North America

Salt Segment Results 1Q20 1Q19 % ($ in millions) Revenue $288 $306 -6% Operating earnings $57 $52 +9% Operating earnings margin 20% 17% +3 pts Adjusted EBITDA* $72 $68 +6% Adjusted EBITDA* margin 25% 22% +3 pts Average price per ton $81/ton $75/ton +8% *Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.  Highway deicing average selling price up 12% Sales Volumes while C&I average selling price down 3% on 3,543 (in thousands of short tons) sales mix impacts 3,104 • Stronger pricing more than offset production cost increases 551 - Per-unit cost impacted by significantly lower 469 U.K. production rates - Equipment refurbishment and upgrades at Goderich mine resulted in incremental costs in 1Q20 Highway Deicing Consumer and Industrial 1Q19 1Q20 8 Plant Nutrition North America Posts Strong 1Q20 Results Revenue up 63% vs. 1Q19 on 68% increase in sales tons partially offset by 4% lower average sales price

SOP and micronutrient sales volumes increased significantly vs. prior year driven by favorable application and planting conditions in key agriculture markets in North America SOP-only sales price down 3% to $581 per ton mainly due to geographic sales mix vs. prior year

Operating earnings increased $6.8 million vs. 1Q19 and EBITDA* up 57%

Earnings benefited from decreased logistics costs driven by more favorable geographic sales mix SOP-only per-unit cash cost held steady vs. prior year

Plant Nutrition North America Segment Results ($ in millions) 1Q20 1Q19 % Revenue $61 $37 +63% Operating earnings $5.2 ($1.6) - Operating margin 9% -4% +13 pts EBITDA* $16 $10 57% EBITDA* margin 26% 27% -1 pt Average price per ton $632/ton $656/ton -4% *Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations. Sales Volumes (in thousands of short tons) 96 57 1Q19 1Q20 9 Agriculture Sales Growth Boosts 1Q20 Plant Nutrition South America Results • Revenue up 9% vs. 1Q19 on 18% higher sales volumes and an 8% decline in average sales price • In local currency, revenue up 24% and average sales price up 5% - Agriculture sales volumes jumped 31% due to improved grower economics, particularly for soybeans - Chemical solutions volumes up 10% on increased water treatment and chlor-alkali demand • Operating earnings and EBITDA* lifted by improved agriculture and Plant Nutrition South vs vs America Segment 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 ($ in millions) USD USD BRL BRL Revenue $63 +9% R$269 +24% Operating earnings $0.3 - R$1.0 - Operating earnings margin 0.5% +5 pts 0.4% +4.9 pts EBITDA* $5 +79% R$22 +102% EBITDA* margin 8% +3 pts 8% +3 pts Average price per ton $397 -8% R$1,699 +5% *Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations. Sales Volumes (in thousands of short tons) chemical solutions sales as well as lower logistics and per-unit costs • BRL weakened significantly vs. prior year, which supported increased sales, but pressured reported earnings - Average 1Q20 BRL-USD rate 4.28 82 68 52 90 vs. 3.76 in 1Q19 - Current exchange rate above 5.25 Agriculture Chemical Solutions 1Q19 1Q20 10 2Q20 Outlook Salt Plant Nutrition Plant Nutrition North America South America 2Q20 Revenue $110M $125M $45M $55M $75M $85M 2Q20 EBITDA $28M $35M $13M $18M $8M $12M Salt segment 2Q20 revenue expected to increase modestly on improved pricing vs. prior year while EBITDA margin expected to be impacted by short-term increase in per-unit cost

short-term increase in per-unit cost Plant Nutrition North America segment expected to deliver similar revenue and EBITDA to 2Q19 due to anticipated strong pull-forward of sales volumes in 1Q20

pull-forward of sales volumes in 1Q20 Plant Nutrition South America expected to deliver similar revenue to 1Q19 but increased earnings anticipated due to improved product sales mix and lower logistics and per-unit cost

per-unit cost Much stronger performance expected in local currency with top-line growth of approximately 20% and EBITDA growth of more than 75%

11 2020 Full-Year Guidance Items Key Metrics (in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted) Segment Outlook Salt Segment sales volumes (in millions of tons) Plant Nutrition North America Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons) Plant Nutrition South America Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons) Current Prior Low High Low High 10.7 11.1 11.0 11.5 340 365 340 380 800 900 unchanged Consolidated and Corporate Outlook Low High Low High Consolidated EBITDA $330 $370 $350 $400 Corporate and other expense* $50 $55 unchanged Interest expense $77 $80 unchanged Depreciation, depletion and amortization $135 $138 unchanged Capital expenditures $100 $110 unchanged Effective tax rate ~30% unchanged *Excludes non-cash items of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. 12 Contingency Planning to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks Employee End- Health and Market Safety Demand Supply Operations Chain & Logistics Multi-phased approach to cost and cash management Critical role hiring only

Limit business travel and entertainment for foreseeable future

Control and reduce discretionary spending

Managing to lower capital spending and delaying projects where possible 13 Strong Liquidity Position with Limited Near-Term Maturities DEBT MATURITIES BY YEAR (in millions, as of March 31, 2020) 2020 $40 2021 $75 2022 $23 2023 $21 2024$270 Thereafter $879 Total Year-End Liquidity (in millions) $302 $225 to $250 $252 $175 $175 $202 $152 $130 $102 $52 $2 2017 2018 2019 2020E $110 million of cash on hand and $340 million of total liquidity at end of 1Q20

No large debt maturities until 2024

Planning for A/R securitization facility to further enhance liquidity in 2020 and 2021

Expect FCF range from $120 million to $150 million

Anticipate ending 2020 with adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of ~3.9x 14 Appendix 15 Paving the Way for Long-Term Success at Goderich Mine Expected to increase efficiency of mining systems, decrease maintenance needs of previously mined space and provide greater optionality to address potential variability in geology and deposit quality

Key features include:

Built-for-purpose roadways to mining area which are designed for 50-year life span, have lower ceilings and require less scaling Five-year panels designed to be shuttered with minimal long-term maintenance

Long-Term Goderich Mine Illustration Note: Not to scale, for illustrative purposes only. 16 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 27.6 $ 7.6 Interest expense 19.0 16.2 Income tax expense 11.7 4.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33.1 35.0 EBITDA $ 91.4 $ 63.7 Adjustments to EBITDA Stock-based compensation - non cash 2.4 1.1 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (14.3) 5.0 Other expense (income), net 0.1 (0.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 79.6 $ 69.2 Total Revenue $ 413.9 $ 403.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19% 17% 17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA (unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Segment GAAP operating earnings $ 56.9 $ 52.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14.6 15.3 Segment EBITDA $ 71.5 $ 67.6 Segment sales 287.8 306.4 Segment EBITDA margin 24.8% 22.1% Estimated Effect of Winter Weather on Salt Segment Performance (in millions) Favorable (unfavorable) to average weather: Sales Operating earnings Three months ended March 31, Winter Season(1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($40) to ($45) $20 to $25 ($40) to ($45) $4 to $7 ($15) to ($18) $8 to $10 ($15) to ($18) ~$2 Includes estimated impact for the three months ended March 31 and the three months ended December 31. 18 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition North America Segment EBITDA (unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Segment GAAP operating earnings (loss) $ 5.2 $ (1.6) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10.5 11.6 Segment EBITDA $ 15.7 $ 10.0 Segment sales 60.6 37.2 Segment EBITDA margin 25.9% 26.9% Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition South America Segment EBITDA (unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Segment GAAP operating earnings (loss) $ 0.3 $ (2.6) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5.0 5.6 Earnings in equity method investee (0.1) (0.1) Segment EBITDA $ 5.2 $ 2.9 Segment sales 62.8 57.7 Segment EBITDA margin 8.3% 5.0% 19 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Reconciliation for Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) 1Q19 1Q20 Cash Flow From Operations $128 $229 Capital Spending (22) (25) Free Cash Flow $107 $204 20 Attachments Original document

