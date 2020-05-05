Compass Minerals International : First Quarter 2020 Business Update
05/05/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
FIRST QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE
May 5, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation, including without limitation statements about planted acres; product sales; the company's 2020 strategic priorities, including the Plant Nutrition South America business strategic review and ability to deliver on commitments and build a sustainable culture; the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and full- year 2020, including revenue, EBITDA, sales volumes, corporate and other expense, interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, capital expenditures and tax rate; pricing; EBITDA margin; costs; earnings; cost and cost management tactics; leverage ratio; a securitization facility; and free cash flow are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project, " "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) weather conditions, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, (iv) foreign exchange rates and the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products, (v) any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost saving or enterprise optimization initiatives, and (vi) the outcome of the company's strategic evaluation of the Plant Nutrition South America business. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed or to be filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made in this presentation to reflect future events or developments. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
1Q20 Highlights
Year-over-Year Growth in:
Operating Earnings
33%
EBITDA*
15%
1Q20 EPS
$0.80
vs.
1Q19 EPS
$0.22
Cash Flow from
Operations of
$228.6 M
78%
vs. 1Q19
~$110 M
Cash on Hand
(as of 3/31/2020)
*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations.
1Q20 EBITDA* Growth in All Three Segments
Salt Segment
Plant Nutrition
North America
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
1Q19
1Q20
$68 $72
1Q19
1Q20
$15.7
$52 $57
$10.0
$5.2
-$1.6
Operating
EBITDA*
Operating
EBITDA*
earnings
earnings
Plant Nutrition South America
1Q19 1Q20
$5.2
$2.9
$0.3
-$2.6
OperatingEBITDA*
earnings
Mild winter reduced 1Q20 sales volumes and revenue vs. prior year
Strong pricing for North America highway deicing pushed earnings higher vs. prior year
Production rates at North America mines remained strong
Last-twelve-monthsGoderich mine production up 32% vs. LTM 1Q19
Sales volumes up 68% vs. prior year on strong SOP and micronutrient demand
Favorable application and planting conditions compared to prior year
Substantial increase in row crop acres expected to be planted in North America versus 2019
Improved grower economics and fertilizer affordability boosted agriculture product sales
Rest-of-yearoutlook remains strong for agriculture product sales due to robust grower economics
Solid quarter for chemical solutions business driven by demand for
chlor-alkali and water treatment
products4
*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations.
Our COVID-19 Focus
Health and Safety of our Employees
Implemented work-from-home policies where possible as well as travel ban
Staggered shifts and restricted work crews at production sites
Restrictions on site visits and enhanced safety protocols for contractors
Enhanced sanitary practices throughout global operations
Meeting Customer Needs for our Essential Products
All North America and Brazil manufacturing facilities have remained open
U.K. mine idled at end of March in voluntary compliance with government recommendations
No material impacts to date on logistics or critical raw material sourcing
Liquidity Management
Ended 1Q20 with $110 million cash on hand
Carefully monitoring all capital expenditures and minimizing spending where possible
Intensified Risk Management
Pressure testing business plans under a variety of potential challenges
Preparing a range of measures to address potential impacts
Key 2020 Strategic Priorities
Strategic
Assessment
Deliver on Commitments
Build Sustainable Culture
Temporarily suspending strategic review of Plant Nutrition South America business
Strong start to the year reinforces our view of its value proposition
Meet then exceed customer expectations, even in this challenging time
Continue operational improvements at mines and plants
Full commitment to optimization effort across enterprise
Enhance balance sheet flexibility
Drive Zero Harm imperative for our people and the environment
Increase employee engagement and build execution muscle
1Q20 Consolidated Results Snapshot
Consolidated Results
1Q20
Commentary
(Dollars in millions)
vs. 1Q19
Revenue growth
+3%
• Year-over-year 1Q20 revenue increases in Plant Nutrition North
and South America segments more than offset mild winter
impact on Salt sales
Operating earnings growth
+33%
• Positive 1Q20 operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA*
Adjusted EBITDA* growth
+15%
performance across all operating segments
• Adjusted EBITDA* margin improved 2.1% pts. for the quarter
Adjusted EBITDA* margin
19.2%
vs. 1Q19 results
• Strong cash flow from operations generation, up 78% from
Cash flow from operations
$228.6
1Q19 result; up 35% excluding $55 million U.S. tax refund
• Free Cash Flow* of ~$145 excluding tax refund vs. $107 million
in 1Q19
Adjusted EBITDA*
(in millions)
$3.9
$5.7
$(1.5)
$79.6
Plant
Plant
Salt
Nutrition
Nutrition
Corp. &
North
South
Other
America
America
1Q19
1Q20
*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items (EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.
Improved 1Q20 Salt Segment Earnings Despite Mild Winter Weather
Salt segment 1Q20 revenue declined 6% vs. prior year
Sales volumes down 13% vs. 1Q19 due to mild winter weather that reduced sales of highway deicing and consumer & industrial products
North American snow events in 1Q20 estimated to be 24% below 10-year average
Average selling price up 8% vs. 1Q19 primarily due to highway deicing contract price increases in North America
Salt Segment Results
1Q20
1Q19
%
($ in millions)
Revenue
$288
$306
-6%
Operating earnings
$57
$52
+9%
Operating earnings margin
20%
17%
+3 pts
Adjusted EBITDA*
$72
$68
+6%
Adjusted EBITDA* margin
25%
22%
+3 pts
Average price per ton
$81/ton
$75/ton
+8%
*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.
Highway deicing average selling price up 12%
Sales Volumes
while C&I average selling price down 3% on
3,543
(in thousands of short tons)
sales mix impacts
3,104
• Stronger pricing more than offset
production cost increases
551
- Per-unit cost impacted by significantly lower
469
U.K. production rates
- Equipment refurbishment and upgrades at
Goderich mine resulted in incremental costs
in 1Q20
Highway Deicing
Consumer and Industrial
1Q19
1Q20
Plant Nutrition North America Posts Strong 1Q20 Results
Revenue up 63% vs. 1Q19 on 68% increase in sales tons partially offset by 4% lower average sales price
SOP and micronutrient sales volumes increased significantly vs. prior year driven by favorable application and planting conditions in key agriculture markets in North America
SOP-onlysales price down 3% to $581 per ton mainly due to geographic sales mix vs. prior year
Operating earnings increased $6.8 million vs. 1Q19 and EBITDA* up 57%
Earnings benefited from decreased logistics costs driven by more favorable geographic sales mix
SOP-onlyper-unit cash cost held steady vs. prior year
Plant Nutrition North America
Segment Results ($ in millions)
1Q20
1Q19
%
Revenue
$61
$37
+63%
Operating earnings
$5.2
($1.6)
-
Operating margin
9%
-4%
+13 pts
EBITDA*
$16
$10
57%
EBITDA* margin
26%
27%
-1 pt
Average price per ton
$632/ton
$656/ton
-4%
*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.
Sales Volumes
(in thousands of short tons)
96
57
1Q19
1Q20
Agriculture Sales Growth Boosts 1Q20 Plant Nutrition South America Results
• Revenue up 9% vs. 1Q19 on 18%
higher sales volumes and an 8%
decline in average sales price
• In local currency, revenue up 24%
and average sales price up 5%
- Agriculture sales volumes jumped
31% due to improved grower
economics, particularly for soybeans
- Chemical solutions volumes up
10% on increased water treatment
and chlor-alkali demand
• Operating earnings and EBITDA*
lifted by improved agriculture and
Plant Nutrition South
vs
vs
America Segment
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20
1Q19
($ in millions)
USD
USD
BRL
BRL
Revenue
$63
+9%
R$269
+24%
Operating earnings
$0.3
-
R$1.0
-
Operating earnings margin
0.5%
+5 pts
0.4%
+4.9 pts
EBITDA*
$5
+79%
R$22
+102%
EBITDA* margin
8%
+3 pts
8%
+3 pts
Average price per ton
$397
-8%
R$1,699
+5%
*Non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliations.
Sales Volumes
(in thousands of short tons)
chemical solutions sales as well as
lower logistics and per-unit costs
• BRL weakened significantly vs. prior
year, which supported increased
sales, but pressured reported
earnings
- Average 1Q20 BRL-USD rate 4.28
82
68
52
90
vs. 3.76 in 1Q19
- Current exchange rate above 5.25
Agriculture
Chemical Solutions
1Q19
1Q20
2Q20 Outlook
Salt
Plant Nutrition
Plant Nutrition
North America
South America
2Q20 Revenue
$110M
$125M
$45M
$55M
$75M
$85M
2Q20 EBITDA
$28M
$35M
$13M
$18M
$8M
$12M
Salt segment 2Q20 revenue expected to increase modestly on improved pricing vs. prior year while EBITDA margin expected to be impacted by short-term increase in per-unit cost
Plant Nutrition North America segment expected to deliver similar revenue and EBITDA to 2Q19 due to anticipated strong pull-forward of sales volumes in 1Q20
Plant Nutrition South America expected to deliver similar revenue to 1Q19 but increased earnings anticipated due to improved product sales mix and lower logistics and per-unit cost
Much stronger performance expected in local currency with top-line growth of approximately 20% and EBITDA growth of more than 75%
2020 Full-Year Guidance Items
Key Metrics
(in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted)
Segment Outlook
Salt Segment sales volumes (in millions of tons)
Plant Nutrition North America
Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons)
Plant Nutrition South America
Segment sales volumes (in thousands of tons)
Current
Prior
Low
High
Low
High
10.7
11.1
11.0
11.5
340
365
340
380
800
900
unchanged
Consolidated and Corporate Outlook
Low
High
Low
High
Consolidated EBITDA
$330
$370
$350
$400
Corporate and other expense*
$50
$55
unchanged
Interest expense
$77
$80
unchanged
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$135
$138
unchanged
Capital expenditures
$100
$110
unchanged
Effective tax rate
~30%
unchanged
*Excludes non-cash items of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation.
Contingency Planning to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks
Employee End-
Health and Market
Safety Demand
Supply
Operations Chain &
Logistics
Multi-phased approach to cost and cash management
Critical role hiring only
Limit business travel and entertainment for foreseeable future
Control and reduce discretionary spending
Managing to lower capital spending and delaying projects where possible
Strong Liquidity Position with Limited Near-Term Maturities
DEBT MATURITIES BY YEAR
(in millions, as of March 31, 2020)
2020 $40
2021 $75
2022 $23
2023 $21
2024$270
Thereafter $879
Total Year-End Liquidity
(in millions)
$302
$225 to
$250
$252
$175
$175
$202
$152
$130
$102
$52
$2
2017
2018
2019
2020E
$110 million of cash on hand and $340 million of total liquidity at end of 1Q20
No large debt maturities until 2024
Planning for A/R securitization facility to further enhance liquidity in 2020 and 2021
Expect FCF range from $120 million to $150 million
Anticipate ending 2020 with adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of ~3.9x
Appendix
Paving the Way for Long-Term Success at Goderich Mine
Expected to increase efficiency of mining systems, decrease maintenance needs of previously mined space and provide greater optionality to address potential variability in geology and deposit quality
Key features include:
Built-for-purposeroadways to mining area which are designed for 50-year life span, have lower ceilings and require less scaling
Five-yearpanels designed to be shuttered with minimal long-term maintenance
Long-Term Goderich Mine Illustration
Note: Not to scale, for illustrative purposes only.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
(in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net earnings
$
27.6
$
7.6
Interest expense
19.0
16.2
Income tax expense
11.7
4.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
33.1
35.0
EBITDA
$
91.4
$
63.7
Adjustments to EBITDA
Stock-based compensation - non cash
2.4
1.1
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(14.3)
5.0
Other expense (income), net
0.1
(0.6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79.6
$
69.2
Total Revenue
$
413.9
$
403.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19%
17%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA (unaudited)
(in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Segment GAAP operating earnings
$
56.9
$
52.3
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
14.6
15.3
Segment EBITDA
$
71.5
$
67.6
Segment sales
287.8
306.4
Segment EBITDA margin
24.8%
22.1%
Estimated Effect of Winter Weather on Salt Segment Performance
(in millions)
Favorable (unfavorable) to average weather: Sales
Operating earnings
Three months ended March 31,
Winter Season(1)
2020
2019
2020
2019
($40) to ($45)
$20 to $25
($40) to ($45)
$4 to $7
($15) to ($18)
$8 to $10
($15) to ($18)
~$2
Includes estimated impact for the three months ended March 31 and the three months ended December 31.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition North America Segment EBITDA (unaudited)
(in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Segment GAAP operating earnings (loss)
$
5.2
$
(1.6)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
10.5
11.6
Segment EBITDA
$
15.7
$
10.0
Segment sales
60.6
37.2
Segment EBITDA margin
25.9%
26.9%
Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition South America Segment EBITDA (unaudited)
