Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Minerals International : Global Fertilizer Day Celebrated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Compass Minerals is proud to recognize Global Fertilizer Day on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Global Fertilizer Day celebrates the men and women who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), two out of five people around the world have access to a reliable food supply because of the fertilizer industry.

Agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%. Fertilizers account for approximately 20 billion meals per day.

In the U.S., the fertilizer industry employs close to 90,000 people and contributes $155 billion to the economy, while also significantly increasing the amount of food that can be safely grown per acre. Additionally, fertilizer producers, wholesalers and retailers, along with the businesses that serve them, support nearly half a million U.S. jobs with total annual compensation of $36 billion.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. Being good stewards of the environment is vital. With this relationship comes a natural responsibility to offer the necessary benefits to society while lessening any adverse effect to the planet. TFI and the entire fertilizer industry is committed to being more efficient and protective of our national resources.

As an example of increased fertilizer efficiency, farmers today grow a bushel of corn using 45% less nitrogen and 59% less phosphate than they did 40 years ago.

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition plays a pivotal role in meeting that global demand. We offer efficient, high-quality plant nutrition products that improve yield and deliver consistent crop quality. With a focus on research and development, and products that deliver on the 4Rs (right time, right rate, right source and right place), we're helping to move the fertilizer industry forward.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 19:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
03:01pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Global Fertilizer Day Celebrated
PU
10/10COMPASS MINERALS : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter 2019 Financi..
BU
10/03COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Amended Current report filing
PU
10/02COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : - New VP of Finance Joins
AQ
10/01COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : New VP of Finance Joins Compass Minerals
PU
09/09COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announces New VP of Supply Chain
PU
08/29COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15COMPASS MINERALS : Declares Dividend
BU
08/07COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
08/06COMPASS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 548 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 85,4 M
Debt 2019 1 355 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 1 866 M
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,44  $
Last Close Price 55,06  $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
James D. Standen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.32.07%1 866
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA-31.67%7 112
UPL LTD15.92%6 277
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-24.43%5 872
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY66.21%5 669
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%5 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group