Compass Minerals International : Global Fertilizer Day Celebrated

Compass Minerals is proud to recognize Global Fertilizer Day on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Global Fertilizer Day celebrates the men and women who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), two out of five people around the world have access to a reliable food supply because of the fertilizer industry.

Agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%. Fertilizers account for approximately 20 billion meals per day.

In the U.S., the fertilizer industry employs close to 90,000 people and contributes $155 billion to the economy, while also significantly increasing the amount of food that can be safely grown per acre. Additionally, fertilizer producers, wholesalers and retailers, along with the businesses that serve them, support nearly half a million U.S. jobs with total annual compensation of $36 billion.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. Being good stewards of the environment is vital. With this relationship comes a natural responsibility to offer the necessary benefits to society while lessening any adverse effect to the planet. TFI and the entire fertilizer industry is committed to being more efficient and protective of our national resources.

As an example of increased fertilizer efficiency, farmers today grow a bushel of corn using 45% less nitrogen and 59% less phosphate than they did 40 years ago.

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition plays a pivotal role in meeting that global demand. We offer efficient, high-quality plant nutrition products that improve yield and deliver consistent crop quality. With a focus on research and development, and products that deliver on the 4Rs (right time, right rate, right source and right place), we're helping to move the fertilizer industry forward.