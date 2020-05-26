Log in
Compass Minerals International : Mary Frontczak Named to D&I Corporate Advisory Board of Federal Bar Association

05/26/2020

The Corporate Advisory Board for the Federal Bar Association's Diversity & Inclusion initiative has asked Mary Frontczak, Compass Minerals' chief legal and administrative officer and corporate secretary, to join their ranks. As a new member of the advisory board, she will be collaborating with other corporate leaders to provide guidance.

The Federal Bar Association created its Diversity & Inclusion initiative to identify how the organization's efforts may have fallen short in the past and to create an action plan for the future.

'Mary brings deep legal, governance and management expertise to our company,' said Kevin Crutchfield, president and CEO. 'That knowledge, paired with her passion for inclusion in the workplace, will serve the Federal Bar Association well. She's a leader who connects with people and works to encourage collaboration and respect across all areas. We're proud to have her represent Compass Minerals in this new capacity.'

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 18:27:01 UTC
