Compass Minerals International : New VP of Finance Joins Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals has announced Luis Montiel as its new vice president, finance and treasurer.

In this position, Montiel will be responsible for leading the development of the organization's strategic and annual operating plans, as well as ongoing financial planning and analysis. Additionally, he will manage the company's capital structure, enterprise risk management and provide strategic leadership and support for external strategic opportunities and investor relations activities.

Montiel brings 20 years of finance and accounting experience. He has worked at both public and private companies ranging in size from $60 million to $25 billion in annual revenue. Before joining Compass Minerals, Montiel served as global head of financial planning and analysis for Jabil, a global manufacturing services company with more than 200,000 employees and facilities in 29 countries.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in finance from Flagler College and his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of North Florida. Montiel also has his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia. He's both a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Treasury Professional.