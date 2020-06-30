Log in
Compass Minerals International, Inc.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Compass Minerals International : Overview – June 2020

06/30/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, including without limitation statements about the company's value drivers, including its ability to improve execution and generate benefits; margin improvements; Goderich Mine success, including ability of mine plan to increase efficiency, decrease maintenance needs and provide optionality and its design features; ability of Plant Nutrition business to provide efficient solutions and accelerate growth; acres to be planted; product sales outlook; 2020 strategic priorities; enterprise optimization initiatives, including its expected benefits; securitization facility; free cash flow; leverage ratio; the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and full-year 2020, including revenue, EBITDA, sales volumes, corporate and other expense, interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, capital expenditures and tax rate; EBITDA margin; pricing; earnings; costs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project, " "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking

information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) weather conditions, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, (iv) foreign exchange rates and the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products, (v)

any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost saving or enterprise optimization initiatives, and (vi) the outcome of the company's strategic evaluation of the Plant Nutrition South America business. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K

for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made in this presentation to reflect future events or developments. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Who We Are

Compass Minerals at a Glance

  • Diversified essential minerals company built on advantaged assets

    • - Difficult to replicate and strategically located

    • - Products focused on meeting essential needs of end-users

  • Leading supplier of highway deicing products in North America and U.K.

    -

    Attractive, non-cyclical business

  • Leading SOP producer and supplier in North America

-

Focused on specialty crops

  • Strong position in specialty plant nutrition in Americas with leading position in Brazil

-

Robust direct-to-grower sales channel in Brazil, providing innovative nutritional solutions to increase yields

Value Drivers

  • Strong margin profile and cash generation history

  • Strong management team geared to improve operational and commercial execution

  • Enterprise-wide optimization effort underway and expected to generate positive benefit in 2020

  • Disciplined approach to internal capital allocation

Compass Minerals: An Essential, Diversified Global Minerals Company

1Q20TTM GROSS SALES BY MARKET

1Q20TTM Financial Highlights

Total Sales $1.5 BILLION

* Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA* $324 millionAdjusted EBITDA* Margin 22%

Cash Flow from Operations of

$228.6 M

78%

vs. 1Q19

~$110 M

Cash on Hand

(as of 3/31/2020)

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special items. See appendix for reconciliations.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 09 June 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 497 M - -
Net income 2020 94,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 1 638 M 1 638 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 58,40 $
Last Close Price 48,32 $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.73%1 638
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY20.14%7 222
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.15%6 914
PHOSAGRO8.10%4 799
ICL GROUP LTD-36.43%4 401
UPL LIMITED-27.21%4 369
