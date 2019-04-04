Log in
Compass Minerals International, Inc.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
My previous session
Compass Minerals International : Piloting New Version of Mansfield Rule

04/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Compass Minerals is collaborating with Diversity Lab in the expansion of the Mansfield Rule. This new version, Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition, measures whether legal departments have affirmatively considered women, LGBTQ+, lawyers with disabilities and minority lawyers for the legal department's top roles and outside counsel representation. Compass Minerals began supporting the Mansfield Rule for external legal providers during the original launch in 2017.

'Our support of diversity and inclusion within Compass Minerals is an integral part of who we are as a company,' said Diana Toman, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. 'We're thrilled to participate in a leading role by piloting this groundbreaking effort promoting accountability and transparency in hiring, promotions and leadership appointments. This edition of the Mansfield Rule will not only help drive diversity in the legal profession, but in the broader business community.'

Named for the first woman admitted to the practice of law in the U.S., Arabella Mansfield, the Mansfield Rule's inspiration comes from NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coach vacancies. The Mansfield Rule's inaugural program with law firms has resulted in an increase in several key diversity indicators, including 40% of participating firms increasing diversity in leadership roles and 100% of the participating firms now tracking their candidate pools for leadership, senior associate lateral hiring, partner lateral hiring and equity partner promotions.

The Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition asks corporate legal departments to consider at least 50% women, minority lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities for key leadership roles and outside counsel representation, which is an increase from the 30% requirement for law firms.

Learn more about Diversity Lab and the Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition by visiting diversitylab.com.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 22:41:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 509 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 82,8 M
Debt 2019 1 339 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 22,06
P/E ratio 2020 13,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 1 857 M
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 57,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Grant Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Standen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Paul S. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.31.93%1 863
YARA INTERNATIONAL9.84%11 615
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 079
UPL21.89%6 886
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-11.18%6 742
OCI NV41.77%5 876
