Compass Minerals International : Releases 2018 Annual Report

Compass Minerals published its 2018 annual report today. Titled 'Essential,' the report reviews our financial results and outlines what we believe are the critical areas for driving our future growth: our people, customers, products and commitments.
Highlights include:
-
9% revenue growth compared to 2017 with top-line growth achieved in all of our segments;
-
Earnings decline versus 2017 results, driven primarily due to Salt business challenges with production, offset by strong year-over-year results for Plant Nutrition North America and South America;
-
Cash flow from operations reaching $191 million, a year-over-year increase of 30%;
-
A 34% decline in Total Case Injury Rate compared to 2017; and
-
Several initiatives introduced to deepen our focus on our people and sustainability.
View the report here.
