COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/11 11:46:34 am
64.555 USD   +10.33%
11:29aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PU
02/10COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Update
PU
02/10COMPASS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Minerals International : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

02/11/2020 | 11:29am EST

The company reported a fourth-quarter 2019 net earnings of $56.1 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, up 10% from fourth-quarter 2018. For the full-year, year-over-year growth in the company's Salt segment revenue and earnings offset weaker results in its Plant Nutrition North and South America segments.

Fourth-quarter 2019 revenue of $500.3 million was up 3% from fourth-quarter 2018, while the full-year 2019 revenue of $1.5 billion was consistent with 2018 results.

'We closed 2019 with strong overall performance in our Salt business and sustained operational success within our Plant Nutrition North America business. Our Plant Nutrition South America business continued to deliver robust revenue growth in our direct-to-grower agriculture sales channel, which offset most of the impact of lower sales through distribution and a weaker local currency,' said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. 'Our leadership team has been extremely pleased with the strong production results at our North American salt mines, the resilience of the North American sulfate of potash (SOP) market and our enterprise-wide optimization efforts, all of which have positioned us to further grow earnings in 2020. After a deep consideration of our core competencies, we have initiated an evaluation of the long-term strategic fit of our Plant Nutrition South America business to determine the best options for unlocking the true value of these assets. While this evaluation could result in a variety of outcomes, we are committed to charting a strategic path forward that delivers increased value for all stakeholders.'

View the full release and Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Update here.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 16:27:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 558 M
EBIT 2020 215 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 1 138 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,89x
Capitalization 1 983 M
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 63,90  $
Last Close Price 58,51  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.02%2 001
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.42%7 475
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY14.34%6 744
UPL LTD-7.48%5 801
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-12.80%5 421
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%5 050
