Compass Minerals International : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) will release its first-quarter 2019 financial results Tuesday, April 30, after the markets close. The company's chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO, Dick Grant, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at www.investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 877-614-0009. Callers must provide the conference ID number 1102472. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-720-452-9074. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.

A summary of the company's first-quarter performance will also be available at www.investors.compassminerals.com prior to the conference call.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature's challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K., operating 21 production facilities and employing more than 3,000 personnel worldwide. Compass Minerals' mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely delivering where and when it matters.

Investor Contact

Theresa L. Womble

Director of Investor Relations

+1.913.344.9362

womblet@compassminerals.com

Media Contact

Tara Hefner

Director of Corporate Affairs

+1.913.344.9319

MediaRelations@compassminerals.com

