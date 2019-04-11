Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Minerals International : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 09:08am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) will release its first-quarter 2019 financial results Tuesday, April 30, after the markets close. The company's chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO, Dick Grant, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at www.investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 877-614-0009. Callers must provide the conference ID number 1102472. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-720-452-9074. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.

A summary of the company's first-quarter performance will also be available at www.investors.compassminerals.com prior to the conference call.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature's challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K., operating 21 production facilities and employing more than 3,000 personnel worldwide. Compass Minerals' mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely delivering where and when it matters.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005460/en/

Investor Contact
Theresa L. Womble
Director of Investor Relations
+1.913.344.9362
womblet@compassminerals.com

Media Contact
Tara Hefner
Director of Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9319
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com

Source: Compass Minerals

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 13:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
09:08aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarte..
PU
04/09COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Owne..
PU
04/09COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : - Our Commitment to the Great Lakes Ecosystem
AQ
04/08COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Above-Average Snow Events for the First..
PU
04/08COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/08COMPASS MINERALS : Reports Above-Average Snow Events for the First Quarter of 20..
BU
04/08COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Our Commitment to the Great Lakes Ecosystem
PU
04/04COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Piloting New Version of Mansfield Rule
PU
04/03COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/03COMPASS MINERALS : Reaches New Three-Year Labor Agreement with Cote Blanche Mine..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 521 M
EBIT 2019 180 M
Net income 2019 83,4 M
Debt 2019 1 343 M
Yield 2019 5,02%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 1 982 M
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Grant Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Standen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Paul S. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.40.35%1 982
YARA INTERNATIONAL7.95%11 494
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 070
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-8.82%6 858
UPL21.82%6 836
OCI NV41.33%5 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About