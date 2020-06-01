Compass Minerals : to Participate in 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global essential minerals company, announced today that president and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield will be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings at the 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9. The investor presentation used during these meetings will be available concurrently at investors.compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

