Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Minerals : to Participate in 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global essential minerals company, announced today that president and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield will be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings at the 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9. The investor presentation used during these meetings will be available concurrently at investors.compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
04:34pCOMPASS MINERALS : to Participate in 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Co..
BU
05/29COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Mary Frontczak Named to D&I Corporate Advisory ..
PU
05/20COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Named to Kansas City's Best Companies to Work F..
PU
05/19COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security..
AQ
05/18COMPASS MINERALS : Declares a Dividend for the 66th Consecutive Quarter
BU
05/06COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
05/06COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/05COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : First Quarter 2020 Business Update
PU
05/05COMPASS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 497 M - -
Net income 2020 94,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 6,00%
Capitalization 1 634 M 1 634 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,90 $
Last Close Price 48,18 $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.96%1 634
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY34.27%7 913
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-8.69%6 414
PHOSAGRO15.78%5 107
ICL GROUP LTD-27.57%4 901
UPL LIMITED-28.27%4 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group