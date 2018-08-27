Compass Minerals : to Present at 2018 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) announced today that Jamie Standen, the company’s CFO, and Anthony Sepich, the company’s senior vice president, Salt, are scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at www.compassminerals.com and will be archived for a minimum of 30 days following the presentation. The accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website at www.CompassMinerals.com/InvestorRelationsPresentations.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company operates 22 production facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Compass Minerals’ mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely delivering where and when it matters. For more information about Compass Minerals and its products, please visit www.compassminerals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005583/en/