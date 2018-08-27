Log in
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP)
News

Compass Minerals : to Present at 2018 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

08/27/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) announced today that Jamie Standen, the company’s CFO, and Anthony Sepich, the company’s senior vice president, Salt, are scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at www.compassminerals.com and will be archived for a minimum of 30 days following the presentation. The accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website at www.CompassMinerals.com/InvestorRelationsPresentations.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company operates 22 production facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Compass Minerals’ mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely delivering where and when it matters. For more information about Compass Minerals and its products, please visit www.compassminerals.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 531 M
EBIT 2018 174 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 1 352 M
Yield 2018 4,58%
P/E ratio 2018 22,50
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 2 133 M
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 72,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis Joseph Malecha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James D. Standen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Richard S. Grant Lead Independent Director
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.83%2 133
YARA INTERNATIONAL0.35%12 215
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 440
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 933
OCI NV26.96%6 594
UPL LTD-14.11%4 748
