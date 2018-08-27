Compass Minerals : to Present at 2018 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) announced today that Jamie Standen, the
company’s CFO, and Anthony Sepich, the company’s senior vice president,
Salt, are scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Basic Materials
Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern
time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the
Investor Relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at www.compassminerals.com
and will be archived for a minimum of 30 days following the
presentation. The accompanying slide presentation will also be available
on the company’s website at www.CompassMinerals.com/InvestorRelationsPresentations.
About Compass Minerals
Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve
nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other
consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant
nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The
company operates 22 production facilities with more than 3,000 personnel
throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Compass Minerals’
mission is to be the best essential minerals company by safely
delivering where and when it matters. For more information about Compass
Minerals and its products, please visit www.compassminerals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005583/en/