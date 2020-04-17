Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Composite Alliance Group Inc.    CAG   CA20459W1032

COMPOSITE ALLIANCE GROUP INC.

(CAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Composite Alliance Group Announces Update to Annual General and Special Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (formerly CanAsia Financial Inc.) (the "Company" or "CAG") announced today that due to the evolving concerns associated with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the Company has organized a conference call (details below) whereby shareholders and interested stakeholders can listen to its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on April 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain time) at the offices of Burstall LLP, Suite 1600, Dome Tower, 333- 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1. This not a virtual meeting and as such shareholders cannot vote as part of the conference call.

CAG is urging its shareholders and interested stakeholders to remain at home and not attend the Meeting in person, and for shareholders to instead vote their proxies in advance of the Meeting in order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain time) (please see Advance Proxy Voting Instructions below for details).

Advance Proxy Voting Instructions:

Shareholders (registered and non-registered) are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them in advance of the meeting as outlined in the "Voting of Proxies" section of CAG's management information circular dated March 27, 2020.

For advance voting, registered shareholders can:

  • Submit a proxy by web voting at https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin;
  • Submit a proxy by email at proxy@olympiatrust.com;
  • Submit a proxy by facsimile (403-668-8307); or
  • Mail or deliver a completed, dated and signed form of proxy to Olympia Trust Company, PO Box 128, STN M Calgary, Alberta T2P 2H6.

Conference Call Details:

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and are recommended to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-866-806-8616
Access Code: 2014361726

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dale@burstall.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54568


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPOSITE ALLIANCE GROUP I
04:35pComposite Alliance Group Announces Update to Annual General and Special Meeti..
NE
03/19Composite Alliance Group Announces Update on Operations
NE
2019Composite Alliance Group Announces New Distribution Right in China
NE
2019Composite Announces Issuance of Debentures
NE
More news
Chart COMPOSITE ALLIANCE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Composite Alliance Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yu-Chung Hsieh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debbie Chien Chief Financial Officer
Si Cheng Zhang Director
Serge Luquain Director
V. E. Dale Burstall Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPOSITE ALLIANCE GROUP INC.-78.95%3
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.97%4 390
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.20%4 085
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-0.65%3 119
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.96%3 093
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-19.39%2 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group