Composite Alliance Group Announces Update to Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (formerly CanAsia Financial Inc.) (the "Company" or "CAG") announced today that due to the evolving concerns associated with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the Company has organized a conference call (details below) whereby shareholders and interested stakeholders can listen to its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on April 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain time) at the offices of Burstall LLP, Suite 1600, Dome Tower, 333- 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1. This not a virtual meeting and as such shareholders cannot vote as part of the conference call.

CAG is urging its shareholders and interested stakeholders to remain at home and not attend the Meeting in person, and for shareholders to instead vote their proxies in advance of the Meeting in order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Mountain time) (please see Advance Proxy Voting Instructions below for details).

Advance Proxy Voting Instructions:

Shareholders (registered and non-registered) are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them in advance of the meeting as outlined in the "Voting of Proxies" section of CAG's management information circular dated March 27, 2020.

For advance voting, registered shareholders can:

Submit a proxy by web voting at https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin;

Submit a proxy by email at proxy@olympiatrust.com;

Submit a proxy by facsimile (403-668-8307); or

Mail or deliver a completed, dated and signed form of proxy to Olympia Trust Company, PO Box 128, STN M Calgary, Alberta T2P 2H6.

Conference Call Details:

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and are recommended to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-866-806-8616

Access Code: 2014361726

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dale@burstall.com.

