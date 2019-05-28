Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Comptoir Group PLC    COM   GB00BYT1L205

COMPTOIR GROUP PLC

(COM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:35:13 am
13.5 GBp   -3.57%
12:35pCOMPTOIR : AGM Proxy votes
PU
05:29aCOMPTOIR : AGM Statement
PU
05/03COMPTOIR : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comptoir : AGM Proxy votes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Comptoir Group Plc is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting earlier today were duly approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes received on each resolution by Comptoir's Registrar are set out below:

In Favour

Against

Withheld

Total Votes

Resolution

No of Votes

%

No of Votes

%

No of Votes

Cast

That the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31st

December 2018, together with the report of the auditors and

1

the directors thereon, be received and adopted.

14,507,509

100

0

0

0

14,507,509

That Richard Kleiner, who retires in accordance with the

2

Company's articles of association, be re-elected as a director

11,805,133

100

0

0

2,702,376

11,805,133

That Mark Carrick, who retires in accordance with the

3

Company's articles of association, be re-elected as a director

14,507,509

100

0

0

0

14,507,509

That UHY Hacker Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor to the

Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General

Meeting at which accounts of the Company are presented and

4

the directors be authorised to fix their remuneration

14,507,509

100

0

0

0

14,507,509

That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised

to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares, or to

grant rights to subscribe for or convert any securities into

5 *

shares, of up to an aggregate nominal amount of £96,000

14,507,509

100

0

0

0

14,507,509

That the directors be and they are empowered to allot equity

securities wholly for cash pursuant to the authority conferred

6 *

by resolution 5 above

12,977,509

89.45

1,530,000

10.55

0

14,507,509

* Special Resolution

NB: PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST EXCLUDES WITHHELD VOTES

Disclaimer

Comptoir Group plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPTOIR GROUP PLC
12:35pCOMPTOIR : AGM Proxy votes
PU
05:29aCOMPTOIR : AGM Statement
PU
05/03COMPTOIR : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
04/24COMPTOIR : Director PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/09COMPTOIR : FY Results announcement 2018
PU
2018COMPTOIR : Change of registered office
PU
2018COMPTOIR : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2017COMPTOIR : Director/PDMR Shareholding and Dealing
PU
2017COMPTOIR : AGM Results 2017
PU
2017COMPTOIR : Annual Report and Notice of AGM – May 2017
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Chart COMPTOIR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Comptoir Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPTOIR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Chaker Hanna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Howard Kleiner Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Carrick Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Kitous Executive Director & Creative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPTOIR GROUP PLC33.33%22
STARBUCKS CORPORATION18.25%92 233
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.06%36 527
SODEXO14.41%16 889
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.20.30%14 773
WHITBREAD-0.39%10 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About