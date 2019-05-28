Comptoir : AGM Proxy votes

Comptoir Group Plc is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting earlier today were duly approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes received on each resolution by Comptoir's Registrar are set out below:

In Favour Against Withheld Total Votes Resolution No of Votes % No of Votes % No of Votes Cast That the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31st December 2018, together with the report of the auditors and 1 the directors thereon, be received and adopted. 14,507,509 100 0 0 0 14,507,509 That Richard Kleiner, who retires in accordance with the 2 Company's articles of association, be re-elected as a director 11,805,133 100 0 0 2,702,376 11,805,133 That Mark Carrick, who retires in accordance with the 3 Company's articles of association, be re-elected as a director 14,507,509 100 0 0 0 14,507,509 That UHY Hacker Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor to the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which accounts of the Company are presented and 4 the directors be authorised to fix their remuneration 14,507,509 100 0 0 0 14,507,509 That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares, or to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any securities into 5 * shares, of up to an aggregate nominal amount of £96,000 14,507,509 100 0 0 0 14,507,509 That the directors be and they are empowered to allot equity securities wholly for cash pursuant to the authority conferred 6 * by resolution 5 above 12,977,509 89.45 1,530,000 10.55 0 14,507,509

* Special Resolution

NB: PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST EXCLUDES WITHHELD VOTES