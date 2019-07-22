Log in
COMPUGEN LTD.

(CGEN)
Compugen Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET

07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HOLON, ISRAEL, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a corresponding conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-888-407-2553 from the U.S., or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage, therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its proprietary, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered computationally, including T cell immune checkpoints and other early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel with facilities in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Compugen Ltd.
Email: elanah@cgen.com
Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: bob@lifesciadvisors.com
Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-second-quarter-2019-conference-call-scheduled-for-monday-august-5-2019-at-830-am-et-300888444.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
