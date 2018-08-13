CompuGroup Medical : Expands Its Portfolio for the Social Economy

CompuGroup Medical (CGM) consistently continues its successful growth course in the business field of software solutions for the social economy: By signing the contract to take over the long-standing cooperation partner factis GmbH, located in Freiburg, a milestone in the implementation of the growth strategy has now been achieved.

Long-standing cooperation partner factis GmbH becomes part of CompuGroup Medical SE

factis is a leading provider of mobile data collection and controlling in the social and healthcare sector. factis solutions are used by hundreds of customers of medium-sized, outpatient care organizations in Germany, Switzerland, and other neighboring countries. A particular strength of factis are the unique user interfaces which are intuitively accessible even to people with little IT experience or specialists with a foreign language background. factis already successfully cooperates with applications of the CGM SOCIAL suite at many institutions.

In order to enable as many institutions as possible to work with factis, the company has built up an extensive partner network in recent years - with both very large and small providers of nursing care software solutions and programs in the social economy. This network shall continue to exist and be expanded in the future.

'With the acquisition of factis GmbH, we have succeeded in closing an important gap in our product portfolio. Digital change has long since reached the social economy and mobile, locally flexible forms of work play a central role. With the factis solutions, we offer customers and interested parties added value and support them in implementing a future-oriented and successful business development,' explains Markus Schilli, General Manager CGM SOCIAL. 'We do see interesting market potential for factis solutions beyond the German-speaking region, for example in France. We have already received very specific enquiries here,' adds Hannes Reichl, Senior Vice President HIS at CGM.

With the takeover of factis GmbH, CompuGroup Medical gains further profound competencies and human resources in the rapidly growing area of digital mobility solutions. factis GmbH will be managed as a legally independent company in the CGM SOCIAL division of the CGM HIS Germany Business Area. 'CompuGroup Medical and factis have worked together successfully for a long time. Now we are looking forward to becoming part of CGM soon,' says Astrid Lohmann, member of the management board at factis GmbH.