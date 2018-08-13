Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Compugroup Medical SE    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE (COP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CompuGroup Medical : Expands Its Portfolio for the Social Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:20am CEST

CompuGroup Medical (CGM) consistently continues its successful growth course in the business field of software solutions for the social economy: By signing the contract to take over the long-standing cooperation partner factis GmbH, located in Freiburg, a milestone in the implementation of the growth strategy has now been achieved.

Long-standing cooperation partner factis GmbH becomes part of CompuGroup Medical SE

factis is a leading provider of mobile data collection and controlling in the social and healthcare sector. factis solutions are used by hundreds of customers of medium-sized, outpatient care organizations in Germany, Switzerland, and other neighboring countries. A particular strength of factis are the unique user interfaces which are intuitively accessible even to people with little IT experience or specialists with a foreign language background. factis already successfully cooperates with applications of the CGM SOCIAL suite at many institutions.

In order to enable as many institutions as possible to work with factis, the company has built up an extensive partner network in recent years - with both very large and small providers of nursing care software solutions and programs in the social economy. This network shall continue to exist and be expanded in the future.

'With the acquisition of factis GmbH, we have succeeded in closing an important gap in our product portfolio. Digital change has long since reached the social economy and mobile, locally flexible forms of work play a central role. With the factis solutions, we offer customers and interested parties added value and support them in implementing a future-oriented and successful business development,' explains Markus Schilli, General Manager CGM SOCIAL. 'We do see interesting market potential for factis solutions beyond the German-speaking region, for example in France. We have already received very specific enquiries here,' adds Hannes Reichl, Senior Vice President HIS at CGM.

With the takeover of factis GmbH, CompuGroup Medical gains further profound competencies and human resources in the rapidly growing area of digital mobility solutions. factis GmbH will be managed as a legally independent company in the CGM SOCIAL division of the CGM HIS Germany Business Area. 'CompuGroup Medical and factis have worked together successfully for a long time. Now we are looking forward to becoming part of CGM soon,' says Astrid Lohmann, member of the management board at factis GmbH.

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical SE published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
10:20aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Expands Its Portfolio for the Social Economy
PU
10:20aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Expands Its Portfolio for the Social Economy
EQ
08/10COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Went Bowling for Barrow - Let the Good Times Role Fund Rais..
AQ
08/09COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2018
PU
08/09COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2018
EQ
08/06COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : half-yearly earnings release
08/06COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/01COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
07/30COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/23COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09CompuGroup Medical SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/03CompuGroup Medical SE ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05CompuGroup Medical SE ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (CMPUY) Investor Presentation - Slidesho.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 715 M
EBIT 2018 144 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 292 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 28,54
P/E ratio 2019 27,58
EV / Sales 2018 4,11x
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capitalization 2 645 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Duration : Period :
Compugroup Medical SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 50,3 €
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bartlett Teig Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Maik Pagenkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE-8.77%2 988
ORACLE CORPORATION2.20%193 245
SAP5.56%140 611
INTUIT33.74%54 189
SERVICENOW INC43.78%33 275
HEXAGON29.96%20 256
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.