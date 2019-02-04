Log in
News Summary

CompuGroup Medical : Preliminary Results 2018

02/04/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CompuGroup Medical SE - Preliminary Results 2018

04.02.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Koblenz, February 4, 2019 - CompuGroup Medical SE (CGM), one of the world's leading providers of eHealth solutions, today announced the preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018. The Koblenz-based company closed the fourth quarter with revenues of EUR 194 million, representing organic growth of 18 percent compared with EUR 164 million in the same period of the previous year. With an operating margin of 26 percent, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose from EUR 37 million (2017) to EUR 51 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
 
Group revenues for the full fiscal year continue to grow and reached EUR 717 million. The consolidated net profit (EBITDA) amounts to EUR 182 million. This corresponds to a growth of 23 percent and an operating margin of 25 percent. Revenues and profit are in line with the guidance for 2018.  For the 2019 fiscal year, revenues of between EUR 720 million and EUR 750 million and EBITDA of between EUR 190 million and EUR 205 million are expected.
 
With this result, CGM can look back on a successful 2018 fiscal year, to which in particular the nationwide rollout of the telematics infrastructure (TI) in Germany contributed.  After CompuGroup Medical had made extensive investments in this area in recent years, the company was able to reliably deliver large numbers of certified TI packages to medical practices, dental practices, and hospitals in 2018. Despite extensions to the deadline for doctors and dentists and the market entry of further competitors from September on, CGM remains the leader in products and services for telematics infrastructure connectivity. By December 31, 2018, some 46,000 orders had been received for the CGM connectivity package, of which 42,000 had already been delivered by the end of the year. More than a quarter of orders come from customers who do not use any primary software from CGM.
 
The strong growth and the successful first phase of the implementation of the telematics infrastructure are also reflected in the revenues of the Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS) division, which amounted to EUR 461.9 million in 2018. In the pharmacy and hospital business, revenue exceeded original expectations whereas the health connectivity services segment maintained revenues broadly in line with the original outlook..
 
Frank Gotthardt, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, emphasizes: "This was an important year for our company. Not only were we able to clearly reach our targets in the established business areas around the world, we were also able to demonstrate clear market leadership in building a nationwide telematics infrastructure and that our strategic multi-year investments lead to significant organic growth."
 
The audited figures and the 2018 financial report will be published on March 29, 2019.



Conference Call for journalists, investors and analysts:
The management board of CompuGroup Medical SE will present the results today at 3 p.m. (CET) in an analyst and investor conference.  
 
To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following phone numbers and enter the confirmation code:
 
+49 692 017 442 20 (Germany)
+44 203 009 247 0 (UK)
+1 877 423 083 0 (USA)
Participant code: 80 36 38 90#
 
A presentation will be available at www.cgm.com at the beginning of the conference call. You can follow the presentation live at:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/compugroup20190204/no-audio



About CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of more than EUR 580 million in 2017, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other service providers in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 55 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverage among eHealth service providers. Approximately 5,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

 
Contact for media representatives:
 
CompuGroup Medical SE
Michael Franz
Head of Brand Communication
P +49 (0) 261 8000-2250
F +49 (0) 261 8000-2270
e-Mail: press@cgm.com

04.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771071  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 715 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 87,2 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 25,28
P/E ratio 2019 24,43
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 2 331 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Duration : Period :
Compugroup Medical SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bartlett Teig Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Maik Pagenkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE8.31%2 670
ORACLE CORPORATION12.54%182 353
SAP4.44%127 748
INTUIT8.94%55 652
SERVICENOW INC24.41%39 717
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.74%15 798
