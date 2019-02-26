DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Dividend

CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR



26-Feb-2019 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Key word(s): Dividend

Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR

Koblenz, February 26, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN: DE0005437305, has decided today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to 0.50 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.35 EUR).

Following the adoption of the audited financial statements 2018, and subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the proposal for the appropriation of profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for the adoption of a resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings.

The final decision on the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2018 is at the discretion of the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for May 15, 2019.

For further information, please refer to:

CompuGroup Medical SE

Investor Relations

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany

T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200

F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200

Contact person: Christian B. Teig, Chief Financial Officer