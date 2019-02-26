CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR

Key word(s): Dividend
Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR
Koblenz, February 26, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN: DE0005437305, has decided today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to 0.50 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.35 EUR).
Following the adoption of the audited financial statements 2018, and subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the proposal for the appropriation of profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for the adoption of a resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings.
The final decision on the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2018 is at the discretion of the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for May 15, 2019.
For further information, please refer to:
CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200
Contact person: Christian B. Teig, Chief Financial Officer
