COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR

02/26/2019 | 08:10am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Dividend
CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR

26-Feb-2019 / 14:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key word(s): Dividend

Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE proposes dividend increase to 0.50 EUR

Koblenz, February 26, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN: DE0005437305, has decided today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to 0.50 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.35 EUR).

Following the adoption of the audited financial statements 2018, and subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the proposal for the appropriation of profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for the adoption of a resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings.

The final decision on the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2018 is at the discretion of the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for May 15, 2019.

For further information, please refer to:

CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200
Contact person: Christian B. Teig, Chief Financial Officer

26-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

781221  26-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
