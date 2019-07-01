CompuGroup Medical SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2019 / 15:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hannes Last name(s): Reichl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE

b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE (ISIN: DE0005437305, WKN: 543730) under the Stock Option Program 2019

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 250,000 stock options to purchase one share of CompuGroup Medical SE each, as part of the Executive Board member's participation in the 2019 Stock Option Program Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

