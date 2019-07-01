Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Compugroup Medical SE    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE

(COP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CompuGroup Medical SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2019 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Reichl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE (ISIN: DE0005437305, WKN: 543730) under the Stock Option Program 2019

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 250,000 stock options to purchase one share of CompuGroup Medical SE each, as part of the Executive Board member's participation in the 2019 Stock Option Program
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52293  01.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
09:20aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
06/28ITALY : Electronic veterinary prescription is coming
PU
05/16COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Airbus, Occidental Petroleum
05/06COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019
PU
05/06COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019
EQ
04/29COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
04/15COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Upcoming changes to the CGM Management Board
PU
04/15COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Upcoming changes to the CGM Management Board
EQ
03/21COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 736 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 96,2 M
Debt 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 36,3x
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 3 418 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Duration : Period :
Compugroup Medical SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 58,9  €
Last Close Price 70,0  €
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bartlett Teig Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Maik Pagenkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE75.57%4 297
ORACLE CORPORATION26.18%190 042
SAP38.92%168 728
INTUIT32.71%67 748
SERVICENOW INC54.21%50 937
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.41.24%19 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About