|
CompuGroup Medical SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/30/2019 | 04:10am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.08.2019 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Rauch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Stock option: Stock options on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE (ISIN: DE0005437305, WKN: 543730) under the Stock Option Program 2019
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of 250,000 stock options to purchase one share of CompuGroup Medical SE each, as part of the Executive Board member's participation in the 2019 Stock Option Program
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|
|Maria Trost 21
|
|56070 Koblenz
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53571 30.08.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|730 M
|EBIT 2019
|130 M
|Net income 2019
|85,6 M
|Debt 2019
|271 M
|Yield 2019
|0,97%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|29,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|26,2x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,81x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,57x
|Capitalization
|2 510 M
|
|Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
59,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
51,35 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
40,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
14,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-26,0%