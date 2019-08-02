Log in
CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/02/2019 | 11:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
02.08.2019 / 17:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp English: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851303  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 739 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 93,3 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 37,7x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
Capitalization 3 477 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Duration : Period :
Compugroup Medical SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 60,50  €
Last Close Price 71,20  €
Spread / Highest target 1,12%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bartlett Teig Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Maik Pagenkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE75.94%3 847
ORACLE CORPORATION24.70%186 406
SAP AG30.20%147 971
INTUIT41.20%72 059
SERVICENOW INC53.89%50 831
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.94%20 326
