DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information



21.01.2019 / 10:45

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, January 21, 2019

In the period from January 14, 2019, up to and including January 18, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 26,510 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on December 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 14, 2019, up to and including January 18, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average shares bought back stock market price (number) (EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) January 14, 2019 8,400 41.7176 January 15, 2019 5,300 42.0358 January 16, 2019 5,800 42.3583 January 17, 2019 3,000 42.3907 January 18, 2019 4,010 43.3566 In total: 26,510 42.2455

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including January 18, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 133,734 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

