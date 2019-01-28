Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Compugroup Medical SE    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE (COP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback
CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

28.01.2019 / 11:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, January 28, 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 21, 2019, up to and including January 25, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 25,188 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on December 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 21, 2019, up to and including January 25, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price
(number) (EUR, excluding ancillary
costs of purchase, rounded
to four places according to
commercial practice)
January 21, 2019 2,552 43.7116
January 22, 2019 7,236 44.2169
January 23, 2019 4,250 43.8574
January 24, 2019 3,350 44.1890
January 25, 2019 7,800 43.6814
In total: 25,188 43.9355

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including January 25, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 158,922 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, January 28, 2019

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200


28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769991  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
05:30aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/21COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/14COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/07COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share ..
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
2018COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : announces results for third quarter of 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 715 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 87,2 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 24,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Duration : Period :
Compugroup Medical SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,4 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bartlett Teig Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Maik Pagenkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE6.92%2 625
ORACLE CORPORATION10.30%178 728
SAP6.59%129 827
INTUIT8.86%55 613
SERVICENOW INC7.32%34 261
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.39%15 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.