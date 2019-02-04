CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

04.02.2019 / 12:04

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, February 4, 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 28, 2019, up to and including February 1, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 29,650 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on December 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 28, 2019, up to and including February 1, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average shares bought back stock market price (number) (EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) January 28, 2019 9,150 43.0693 January 29, 2019 7,300 43.3060 January 30, 2019 4,800 43.2933 January 31, 2019 4,000 43.3095 February 1, 2019 4,400 43,8714 In total: 29,650 43.3153

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including February 1, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 188,572 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, February 4, 2019

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE

