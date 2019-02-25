CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and
Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2
Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 - 10th Interim Announcement
CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback
Koblenz, February 25 2019
In the period from February 18, 2019, up to and including February 22,
2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 37,176 shares of
CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In
the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury
shares would commence on December 17, 2018.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
February 18, 2019, up to and including February 22, 2019, and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Overall volume of
|Volume-weighted average
|
|shares bought back
|stock market price
|
|(number)
|(EUR, excluding ancillary
|
|
|costs of purchase, rounded
|
|
|to four places according to
|
|
|commercial practice)
|February 18, 2019
|7,932
|50.6710
|February 19, 2019
|5,481
|50.6673
|February 20, 2019
|11,100
|51.7569
|February 21, 2019
|8,863
|51.6530
|February 22, 2019
|3,800
|51.5033
|In total:
|37,176
|51.3139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup
Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including February 22, 2019,
within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 307,775
no-par value shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and
para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is
available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.
The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a
bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
The Management Board
CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200
