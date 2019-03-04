Log in
CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

0
03/04/2019 | 03:50am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback
CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2019 / 09:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 11th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, March 4 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 11th Interim Announcement

In the period from February 25, 2019, up to and including March 1, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 23,925 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on December 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 25, 2019, up to and including March 1, 2019, and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price
(number) (EUR, excluding ancillary
costs of purchase, rounded
to four places according to
commercial practice)
February 25, 2019 4,800 51.6318
February 26, 2019 2,850 51.6351
February 27, 2019 2,545 51.6946
February 28, 2019 7,200 50.5179
March 1, 2019 6,530 51.6457
In total: 23,925 51.3074

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including March 1, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 331,700 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, March 4, 2019

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200


04.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

783153  04.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
