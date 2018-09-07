CompuGroup Medical : both in TecDAX and SDAX now

The restructuring on the German Stock Exchange confirms CompuGroup Medical's (CGM) listing in the TecDAX. In addition, CGM will be included in the SDAX.

As part of its index reform and in view of market capitalization and trading volumes, German Stock Exchange has decided to keep the company in the TecDAX and to include it in the SDAX. 'We see not only the admission to the SDAX, but especially the continued listing in the TecDAX, which now also includes such major players as SAP and Telekom, as a further confirmation of our successful work as a technology company,' says Christian Teig, Chief Financial Officer of CGM in Koblenz.