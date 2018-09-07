Log in
CompuGroup Medical : both in TecDAX and SDAX now

09/07/2018

The restructuring on the German Stock Exchange confirms CompuGroup Medical's (CGM) listing in the TecDAX. In addition, CGM will be included in the SDAX.

As part of its index reform and in view of market capitalization and trading volumes, German Stock Exchange has decided to keep the company in the TecDAX and to include it in the SDAX. 'We see not only the admission to the SDAX, but especially the continued listing in the TecDAX, which now also includes such major players as SAP and Telekom, as a further confirmation of our successful work as a technology company,' says Christian Teig, Chief Financial Officer of CGM in Koblenz.

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical SE published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:11:05 UTC
