CompuGroup Medical : promoted to MDAX

09/05/2019 | 04:07am EDT

CompuGroup Medical SE shares will in future be listed in the MDAX, as Deutsche Börse announced. The change in the index composition will take effect on September 23. The company meets the two required quantitative admission criteria of market capitalization and trading volume.

Michael Rauch, CFO of CompuGroup Medical SE: 'We are pleased about the admission to the MDAX and the continued listing in the TecDAX and assume that our shares will become even more relevant for investors, especially in the technology and healthcare sectors.'

'We consider the ascent to the MDAX, while at the same time remaining in the TecDax, to be an appreciation of our performance as a 'digitizer' in the healthcare industry. This helps us strengthening our efforts making healthcare systems better and more efficient worldwide', says Frank Gotthardt, Founder and CEO of CompuGroup Medical SE.

CompuGroup Medical SE shares have been listed in the SDAX since September 2018.

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical SE published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 08:06:03 UTC
