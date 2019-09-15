CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Mergers & Acquisitions

CompuGroup Medical reduces FY 2019 EBITDA guidance due to one-off costs for abandoned major M&A transaction

15-Sep-2019

CompuGroup Medical has during the past months been in negotiations to acquire a larger non-European Healthcare IT provider. The review of the transaction (including due diligence) and the negotiations which were ended today resulted in transaction costs of a low double-digit million euro amount. The main portion of these transaction costs are incurred in the second half of 2019.

The executive board of CompuGroup Medical SE is therefore reducing its earnings guidance and is now expecting an EBITDA for the full year 2019 in the range of EUR 175 million to EUR 190 million taking into account the aforementioned M&A transaction costs, compared to previously expected EUR 190 million to EUR 205 million excluding M&A transaction costs. The expected range for revenues in the current year continues to be unchanged at EUR 720 million to EUR 750 million.

