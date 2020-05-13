Log in
CompuGroup Medical SE: Annual General Meeting approves the change of legal form into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA)

05/13/2020 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CompuGroup Medical SE: Annual General Meeting approves the change of legal form into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA)

13-May-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of CompuGroup Medical SE of today has approved the change of legal form of the company, as proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA) under the name "CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA". The general partner is CompuGroup Medical Management SE, a monistically structured European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaea, SE), which is held by the founder of the company and Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Frank Gotthardt, as the controlling shareholder.

The participation of the shareholders in the company will not change as a result of the change of legal form. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in the KGaA as they hold today, prior to the change of legal form, in CompuGroup Medical SE. The aggregate number of shares issued will also remain unchanged. The change of legal form will become effective upon registration with the commercial register.




Contact:
Claudia Thomé
Head of Investor Relations
CompuGroup Medical SE
email: claudia.thome@cgm.com
phone +49 261 8000 7030
phone +49 261 8000 6200

13-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1044021

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1044021  13-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
