CompuGroup Medical SE: Annual General Meeting approves the change of legal form into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA)

The Annual General Meeting of CompuGroup Medical SE of today has approved the change of legal form of the company, as proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA) under the name "CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA". The general partner is CompuGroup Medical Management SE, a monistically structured European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaea, SE), which is held by the founder of the company and Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Frank Gotthardt, as the controlling shareholder.

The participation of the shareholders in the company will not change as a result of the change of legal form. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in the KGaA as they hold today, prior to the change of legal form, in CompuGroup Medical SE. The aggregate number of shares issued will also remain unchanged. The change of legal form will become effective upon registration with the commercial register.

