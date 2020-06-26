Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA

(COP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.06.2020 / 16:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Maria Trost 21
Postal code: 56070
City: Koblenz
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Jun 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.80 % 0.00 % 4.80 % 53734576
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A288904 0 2577659 0.00 % 4.80 %
Total 2577659 4.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Jun 2020


26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1080167  26.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETA
10:15aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of..
EQ
06/25COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Publication of acquisition or disposal in res..
EQ
06/25COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06/24COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06/24COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
06/23COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/23COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA : successfully completes placement of share..
PU
06/18COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA : lays foundation for further growth with c..
EQ
06/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06/02COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 786 M 882 M 882 M
Net income 2020 89,7 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2020 433 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 3 455 M 3 878 M 3 878 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 405
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
Duration : Period :
CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 74,33 €
Last Close Price 64,30 €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philipp von Ilberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Rauch Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Reichl Director-Clinical & Social Care
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA0.86%3 878
ORACLE CORPORATION2.76%171 965
SAP SE0.40%161 450
SERVICENOW INC.42.26%76 594
INTUIT INC.10.24%75 298
DOCUSIGN, INC.127.23%30 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group