CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2020 | 07:40am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.2020 / 13:37
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 25 Jun 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
53734576


25.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1079155  25.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
