DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.06.2020 / 13:37

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 25 Jun 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 53734576



