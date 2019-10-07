CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, October 7, 2019

In the period from September 30, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 67,772 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of September 17, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on September 18, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 30, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price

(EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) September 30, 2019 9,088 55.3671 October 1, 2019 13,184 55.8953 October 2, 2019 24,500 55.0140 October 4, 2019 21,000 53.8012 In total: 67,772 54.8570

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since September 18, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 200,835 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

