Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea    COP   DE0005437305

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA

(COP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback
CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2019 / 11:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

 

Koblenz, October 7, 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from September 30, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 67,772 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of September 17, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on September 18, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 30, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price
(EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
September 30, 2019 9,088 55.3671
October 1, 2019 13,184 55.8953
October 2, 2019 24,500 55.0140
October 4, 2019 21,000 53.8012
     
     
In total: 67,772 54.8570
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since September 18, 2019, up to and including October 4, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 200,835 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, October 7, 2019

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE
Investor Relations
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz, Germany
T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200
F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200


07.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

886187  07.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETA
05:35aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:35aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
09/30COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
09/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share ..
PU
09/17COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share ..
EQ
09/15COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : reduces FY 2019 EBITDA guidance due to one-off costs for ab..
PU
09/15COMPUGROUP MEDICAL : reduces FY 2019 EBITDA guidance due to one-off costs for ab..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 730 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 77,1 M
Debt 2019 277 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 33,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 2 612 M
Chart COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA
Duration : Period :
CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,25  €
Last Close Price 54,00  €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Gotthardt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Esser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Rauch Chief Financial Officer
Hannes Reichl Director-Clinical & Social Care
Daniel Gotthardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA32.67%2 936
ORACLE CORPORATION22.13%180 637
INTUIT35.68%69 164
SERVICENOW, INC.49.67%47 587
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.52.59%21 180
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.75.00%12 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group