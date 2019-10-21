CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, October 21, 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from October 14, 2019, up to and including October 18, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 48,869 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of September 17, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on September 18, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 14, 2019, up to and including October 18, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price

(EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) October 14, 2019 6,667 54.6407 October 15, 2019 11,625 55.8820 October 16, 2019 9,983 56.8939 October 17, 2019 9,450 56.8294 October 18, 2019 11,144 56.6623 In total: 48,869 56.2805

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since September 18, 2019, up to and including October 18, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 309,558 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

