CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea : successfully completes placement of shares over approx. EUR 341 million to finance further growth

• Capital measure to strengthen equity base and support further growth successfully completed

• 5,321,935 shares at EUR 64.00 each placed with international investors

• Gross proceeds of approx. EUR 341 million achieved

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the leading eHealth companies worldwide, has successfully completed its capital measure as announced yesterday by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process ('Accelerated Bookbuilding Process') under the exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. A total of 5,321,935 shares were placed at a price of EUR 64.00 each. Gross proceeds from the placement for the Company amount to approx. EUR 341 million.

'We are pleased about the trust shown by the capital market which additionally supports our positive business development', says Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Rauch.

The net proceeds from the capital measure shall be utilized to gain further financial strength and flexibility in order to exploit attractive growth potentials in connection with the significant opportunities offered by digitization in the healthcare sector.

'Since CompuGroup Medical was founded it has successfully integrated more than 100 companies. The additional equity shall enable us to further grow organically and, if opportunities arise, continue our successful track record with M&A activities', says the company's founder and CEO Frank Gotthardt.

Most recently, CompuGroup Medical had taken over the French software provider EPSILOG and had created further foundations for the growth and development of new regional markets by the acquisition of the German and Spanish IT Healthcare portfolios of Cerner as announced on 5 February 2020.