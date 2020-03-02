Compumedics : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) ('Compumedics' or 'Company') is pleased to release of Appendix 4D ASX half year information to 31 Dec 2019.

About Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited [ASX: CMP] is a medical device company involved in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of diagnostics technology for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company owns US based Neuroscan and Germany based DWL Elektronishe GmbH. In conjunction with these two subsidiaries, Compumedics has a broad international reach, including the Americas, Australia and Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Executive Chairman Dr David Burton founded Compumedics in 1987. In the same year the company successfully designed and installed the first Australian, fully computerised sleep clinic at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. Following this early success, Compumedics focused on the development of products that sold into the growing international sleep clinic and home monitoring markets.

Compumedics listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000. Over the years, Compumedics has received numerous awards, including Australia's Exporter of the Year, and has been recognised as a Top 100 Innovator by both German and Australian governments.

For further information please contact:

Dr David Burton

Executive Chairman, CEO Executive Director

Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300

Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

David Lawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300

Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

Investor Relations, Media & PR enquires:



Rod North

Managing Director

Bourse Communications Pty Ltd

Phone: +61 3 9510 8309

Mobile: +61 408 670 706

Richard Allen

Oxygen Financial PR

Ph: + 61 3 9915 6341

Mob: +61 403 493 049