COMPUMEDICS LIMITED

(CMP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/02
0.62 AUD   -8.82%
12:28aCOMPUMEDICS : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019
PU
01/12COMPUMEDICS : Business update - december 31, 2019
PU
2017COMPUMEDICS : $3 Million In New Orders For China
PU
Compumedics : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019

03/02/2020 | 12:28am EST

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) ('Compumedics' or 'Company') is pleased to release of Appendix 4D ASX half year information to 31 Dec 2019.

About Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited [ASX: CMP] is a medical device company involved in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of diagnostics technology for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company owns US based Neuroscan and Germany based DWL Elektronishe GmbH. In conjunction with these two subsidiaries, Compumedics has a broad international reach, including the Americas, Australia and Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Executive Chairman Dr David Burton founded Compumedics in 1987. In the same year the company successfully designed and installed the first Australian, fully computerised sleep clinic at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. Following this early success, Compumedics focused on the development of products that sold into the growing international sleep clinic and home monitoring markets.

Compumedics listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000. Over the years, Compumedics has received numerous awards, including Australia's Exporter of the Year, and has been recognised as a Top 100 Innovator by both German and Australian governments.

For further information please contact:

Dr David Burton
Executive Chairman, CEO Executive Director
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

David Lawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

Investor Relations, Media & PR enquires:

Rod North
Managing Director
Bourse Communications Pty Ltd
Phone: +61 3 9510 8309
Mobile: +61 408 670 706

Richard Allen
Oxygen Financial PR
Ph: + 61 3 9915 6341
Mob: +61 403 493 049

Disclaimer

Compumedics Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 05:27:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 45,9 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 5,30 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,62x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,41x
Capitalization 120 M
Technical analysis trends COMPUMEDICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,95  AUD
Last Close Price 0,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Burton Executive Chairman, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
David Francis Lawson CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Warwick Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Tucson Dunn Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry Trent Hubick Chief Legal Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUMEDICS LIMITED-8.75%78
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.49%115 979
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.80%100 662
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.67%61 931
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.32%52 204
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-12.20%42 723
