Compumedics : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) ('Compumedics' or 'Company') is pleased to release of Appendix 4D ASX half year information to 31 Dec 2019.
About Compumedics Limited
Compumedics Limited [ASX: CMP] is a medical device company involved in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of diagnostics technology for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company owns US based Neuroscan and Germany based DWL Elektronishe GmbH. In conjunction with these two subsidiaries, Compumedics has a broad international reach, including the Americas, Australia and Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.
Executive Chairman Dr David Burton founded Compumedics in 1987. In the same year the company successfully designed and installed the first Australian, fully computerised sleep clinic at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. Following this early success, Compumedics focused on the development of products that sold into the growing international sleep clinic and home monitoring markets.
Compumedics listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000. Over the years, Compumedics has received numerous awards, including Australia's Exporter of the Year, and has been recognised as a Top 100 Innovator by both German and Australian governments.
For further information please contact:
Dr David Burton
Executive Chairman, CEO Executive Director
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399
David Lawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399
Investor Relations, Media & PR enquires:
Rod North
Managing Director
Bourse Communications Pty Ltd
Phone: +61 3 9510 8309
Mobile: +61 408 670 706
Richard Allen
Oxygen Financial PR
Ph: + 61 3 9915 6341
Mob: +61 403 493 049
Disclaimer
Compumedics Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 05:27:09 UTC